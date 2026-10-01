Giants' Shelby Harris Says J.J. McCarthy Landed in the Right Place at the Right Time

New York Giants defensive lineman Shelby Harris believes that newly acquired quarterback J.J. McCarthy has arrived in the right place at the right time.

The 12-year veteran defender, who signed a free-agent contract with the Giants in April, can offer a unique perspective on the positive impact coach John Harbaugh and his staff can have on a new arrival.

In fact, Harris shared those sentiments during a recent broadcast of The Players' Point on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Well, what I will say is he's stepping into an organization that has the best coaching staff, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Harris told co-host and Carolina Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen.

“It’s the best coaching staff with a lot of star power on that side of the ball… guys who have been around the league that have over 30 years of experience.”

Though Harris’ tenure in New York has been brief, he still has a valid view of the experience and prowess of Harbaugh’s staff. From offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan and run game coordinator Greg Roman, the Giants’ staff is well-equipped to handle a player with McCarthy’s potential — especially one looking for a shot at redemption.

McCarthy originally joined the NFL in 2024 as the 10th overall pick in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings. Though he missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, the Michigan product won the starting job after former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold left via free agency for Seattle.

McCarthy started all 10 games he appeared in, completing 140 of 243 pass attempts for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran 37 times for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately, much of McCarthy’s time in Minnesota was marred by questions surrounding both his performance and attitude. Believed by most to be a poor fit within Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s system, the 23-year-old was displaced as starter by offseason acquisition Kyler Murray.

From there, McCarthy seemed expendable before the Vikings dealt him to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round draft selection earlier this week.

Big Future with Big Blue?

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9)warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Harris is confident that learning from starting quarterback Jameis Winston could be the foundation for McCarthy’s fresh start. Given his success leading the Michigan Wolverines offense, Harris feels McCarthy is well-positioned to succeed without carrying the weight of an NFL team on his shoulders.

“It's a situation where a young quarterback can come in, and not much is expected of him right now,” Harris said. “He's just learning the offense; it's not like he's coming into a QB battle. He's not coming in expecting to play right away.

It's a situation for a young quarterback to go out there and get a fresh start,” he added. “And that's honestly great for him. It's really great to see it. He seems like he's energized to be here.”

Harris, who previously spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2014–15), Denver Broncos (2017–21), Seattle Seahawks (2022), and Cleveland Browns (2023–25), has routinely heralded the Giants as one of the soundest organizations he’s played for. With Harbaugh at the helm, the 35-year-old feels revitalized in his efforts to help strengthen New York’s front seven.

Though McCarthy may not be expected to start immediately, Harris knows he's well positioned to take the reins when and if the time comes.

“When you have coaches, when you have a really strong organization, the players feel supported,” Harris declared.

“And that's what JJ McCarthy's coming into. A very well-coached team where we work hard. This is by far the hardest camp I've ever been a part of. We work hard, but it's all out of love. You know Coach Harbaugh loves us; you know he's supporting us, and he's right there with us.

”I believe that sometimes a young QB just needs some belief put behind them,” he added. “That's what Coach Harbaugh will do for him."

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