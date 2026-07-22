Giants Need Defensive Lineman Darius Alexander to Take the Next Step in 2026

The 2026 season is supposed to be the year the New York Giants reestablish themselves defensively.

In aiming to do so, they’re counting on second-year man Darius Alexander, an emerging defensive tackle named by ESPN’s Ben Solak as a breakout candidate for 2026, to accomplish that goal.

The former Toledo standout did not enter the league with the impact that his draft status suggested he was capable of delivering, as an undisclosed injury hampered him in the spring and summer.

Even seasoned college players need time to find their NFL footing, and the delays seemed to affect this defensive lineman negatively.

Alexander started slow, but he exhibited definite growth as the campaign wore on and entered the offseason with some momentum.

With Alexander having finished last season strong and receiving first-team reps during the spring, he may very well be asked to carry more responsibilities .

Supremely versatile defensive linemen who can clog up rushing lanes and pressure quarterbacks are a rarity.

Alexander is not Dexter Lawrence, and he may never come close to reaching that elite level. The 25-year-old can still add value to this defense, however.

Darius Alexander must be more consistent

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by New York Giants defensive lineman Darius Alexander (91) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through Week 11 of last season, Alexander had registered just nine total tackles and half a sack. He did not have more than 28 snaps in a single game. Finally, in a Nov. 23 road matchup versus the Detroit Lions, the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder came to life.

Alexander recorded two sacks and three total pressures in a 34-27 overtime loss, showcasing some of the power and explosiveness that convinced the organization to take him with the No. 65 overall selection.

He was unable to follow up his Motor City eruption immediately, but he started earning more opportunities.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native posted three sacks, eight total pressures and six stops in his last six games of the season , which included his breakthrough in Detroit. Although the schedule got much easier, Alexander made noteworthy progress.

He is trying to build on that promising stretch and solidify himself as a key component of the Giants' defensive line.

There are questions regarding how he’ll fit into new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's system and whether Alexander can show consistency as a run-stopper.

Still, Alexander has the necessary athleticism to make an impact moving forward and entrench himself as a very strong starting candidate beginning this season.



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