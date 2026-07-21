NFL.com Predicts Big Second-Year Jumps for Two Giants Defenders

The New York Giants ' defense was one of the NFL's worst in 2025, allowing 359.5 yards per game (fifth-worst).

This season, Big Blue is relying on a mix of young players and veterans to make the defense a more competent unit. Specifically, second-year players Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander will play important roles in Dennard Wilson's defense.

If both front-seven players improve in 2026, New York's defense will be more dangerous than it was last season. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes that the young duo can get the job done. He listed both players in his 2026 All-Breakout Team .

Abdul Carter has the Tools to Make a Second-year Leap

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A quick glance at Carter's stats would lead you to believe that he was disappointing in his rookie season. The edge defender produced just 43 total tackles and four sacks despite being billed as a Micah Parsons-level prospect .

His underlying stats tell a different story: Carter's 66 pressures ranked 16th in the NFL, and his 48 "quick pressures" led the league . The top-five pick showcased the explosiveness that made him such an enticing prospect, but he struggled to convert his opportunities into sacks.

If he delivers on more of his pressures, Carter could easily jump into double-digit sack territory.

The addition of Arvell Reese will open up more favorable opportunities for Carter. While Reese is going to play primarily as an off-ball linebacker , opposing offenses will need to account for his pass-rushing ability. As a result, Carter will be put in more one-on-one situations.

Brooks is fully bought in on the edge rusher's potential, saying, "Carter should see his numbers explode in Year 2 with plenty of one-on-one opportunities."

Darius Alexander Needs to Step Up

New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander requires a bit more projection. The second-year defensive tackle got off to a slow start last season, logging just nine tackles and half a sack through his first ten games in the NFL. He improved significantly near the end of his rookie campaign, producing 11 tackles and three sacks in his final six games.

After the team traded Dexter Lawrence and lost Roy Robertson-Harris to an Achilles injury, Alexander is expected to compete with veteran Shelby Harris for a starting job on the interior. DJ Reader will take the starting nose tackle spot, with either Harris or Alexander playing the 3-technique.

Brooks believes that Alexander has "a clear path to a starting role," and indeed Alexander did get reps with the first-team defense in the spring.

Alexander played 394 defensive snaps last season. Filling the role left by the injured Robertson-Harris ( 627 snaps ) would give him an increase in opportunities.

If he can continue his production from the final six games of his rookie season, Alexander will be a key disruptor on the interior for the Giants.

The stats may undersell his impact, as they often do for defensive tackles, but the former third-round pick is primed for a big season.

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