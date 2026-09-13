Dennard Wilson's Simple Rule for Stopping Dak Prescott, Cowboys Passing Attack

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is merely days away from being welcomed back to the NFC East in a big way.

Wilson not only played for Washington in 2004, but also coached for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021-22. Needless to say, he is no stranger to a division which houses some of the NFL’s oldest and most heated rivalries.

Still, Wilson has the chance to put the NFC East on notice this weekend when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for their season-opening Sunday Night Football showdown at MetLife Stadium.

To do so, he must devise a scheme capable of neutralizing a potent Cowboys offense led by four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott.

“First of all, a lot of respect for (Cowboys quarterback) Dak Prescott,” Wilson said. “He's a top quarterback in the National Football League. He's seen it all. He's very decisive with where he's going with the ball; he gets the ball out of his hands quickly.

“They also have elite receivers in (Cowboys wide receiver) CeeDee (Lamb), and (Cowboys wide receiver George) Pickens, and their tight ends are good,” he continued. “So, they have weapons, both on the outside and inside.”

Solving the Cowboys’ Conundrum

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson’s praise for Dallas’ passing game is certainly well-deserved. The Cowboys fielded one of the NFL's most elite passing attacks last season, amassing 4,527 net passing yards, while averaging approximately 266.3 yards per game.

Prescott, in turn, parlayed a full 17-game season into 4,552 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

With Dallas expected to utilize the respective abilities of both Lamb and Pickens to move around the formation and create yards-after-the-catch possibilities, Giants cornerbacks Greg Newsome and Deonte Banks must disrupt their rhythm to prevent simple catches, while limiting their red-zone opportunities — a responsibility not lost on Wilson.

“I believe in no free access, no easy completions,” Wilson said. “That's just how I've been raised in this game, and that's what I believe in.”

In that regard, Wilson must be ready to answer the challenges Prescott and the Cowboys offense present.

While his penchant for disguising coverages should play a significant role in New York’s Week 1 strategy, the heart of Wilson’s defense will remain straightforward — a Cobra Kai-esque method of striking first, striking hard and showing no mercy.

“We're going to be unapologetic on how we play,” Wilson declared. “We're going to be decisive in what we do.

We're going to play with an edge and play with toughness. We're going to bring violence. That's our MO. That's how the guys have been going out, doing their work every day, their daily business. And that's how we're going to play.”

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