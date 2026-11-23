It's probably just a matter of time before New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, the architect of a top-10 defense, gets a head coaching job somewhere.

But with the 2026 NFL season more than halfway over, Wilson has reportedly drawn interest from the college ranks. More specifically, the University of Maryland recently conducted a virtual interview with Wilson for its vacancy, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network .

#Giants DC Dennard Wilson had a virtual interview recently for Maryland’s vacant head-coaching position, sources say.



Wilson, a Maryland native and former Terp DB, has NYG’s D ranked 7th in the league after limiting the #Jaguars to 18 points, their second-lowest total this year. pic.twitter.com/xJY5AKbgsB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2026

The Terps fired head coach Mike Locksley last month after he posted a 39-54 record over eight seasons. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was named the school's interim head football coach.

Wilson, in his first season as the Giants' defensive coordinator, has strong ties to the Terps program as a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and a former Maryland defensive back.

After college, Wilson signed with the Washington Commanders in 2004 as an undrafted free agent but he did not find success as an NFL defensive back, his playing career ending after that first season.

Wilson has clearly done better for himself as a coach, working his way up from a graduate assistant (2007-2008) at Maryland to the NFL, where he first worked as a defensive quality control coach with the St. Louis Rams in 2012.

He continued to earn bigger roles, and in 2023 he was named the Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs coach under John Harbaugh, now the Giants' head coach.

Wilson reached defensive coordinator status in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, a role he held for two seasons, until a sweeping regime change that began with the firing of head coach Brian Callahan, now the Giants' quarterbacks coach.

Wilson was reunited with Harbaugh in New York this past offseason. The Giants' defense is currently tied with the Bears for seventh overall (310.5 yards allowed per game). New York's run defense ranks 19th and its pass defense fifth.

The Giants have also allowed just 21.4 points per game, tied with the Bengals for the sixth-lowest mark in the league. They have allowed only one opponent this season to cross the 30-point mark, the Saints in Week 6.

They also recently limited the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored 30 or more points in four straight games (three wins, one loss), to 18 points. That was the second-lowest total for the Jaguars' offense this season.

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