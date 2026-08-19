Three Matchups to Watch as the Giants and Dolphins Hold Joint Practice

The New York Giants are taking their collective talents to Miami for a one-day joint practice with the Dolphins set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

For John Harbaugh’s plucky group, it’s a chance to not only compete against some different faces, but to also give their head coach some more insight into how the roster is taking shape.

“I'm looking to get a good practice against a different team,” Harbaugh said of his expectations.

“You get an opportunity to go against different players, different schemes, and evaluate your guys along those lines. It's good. It's just nice to see a different format, different plays, different players. And it's fun.”

The biggest goal for both teams is to not get anyone hurt. And depending on the quality of work they get, there’s a better-than-average chance that Harbaugh cuts back on the reps for the starters and key reserves in Saturday’s preseason game against Miami.

It’s also a chance for the Giants to get an updated look at three key areas of the team and how they stack up against the Dolphins.

Giants’ Receivers vs. Dolphins’ Defensive Secondary

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh hasn’t said whether star receiver Malik Nabers will get any work in team drills against Miami—that would appear to be a longshot only because Nabers just this week started getting reps in team drills.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other receivers to watch in drills against Miami corners JuJu Brents and Jason Marshall, the latter of whom is competing for a starting role on the perimeter.

Odell Beckham Jr., who has been a consistent presence at practice, will continue to make his case for a roster spot. Beckham has done a good job getting open, though the quarterbacks, for whatever the reason, haven’t found him.

This will also be a good test for young rookie Malachi Fields, who was the star on offense for the Giants in their preseason opener, to continue building on his quest to nail down the No. 2 receiver spot on the depth chart.

Fields caught all three of his pass targets against the Vikings for 34 yards and one touchdown as he continues to prove himself a reliable target for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Giants’ Cornerbacks vs. Dolphins’ Receiver Corps

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants got back three of their top cornerbacks—Paulson Adebo, Dru Phillips, and Greg Newsome II—from injury this week, and they’re going to be tested right away by the Dolphins’ receivers like Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, and Caleb Douglas.

Douglas, in particular, has emerged as a viable weapon for Miami, particularly in the red zone. The 6-foot-3 receiver gave his team a bit of a scare on Monday when he left practice early with an undisclosed injury, but he was back to work on Tuesday.

The Giants, meanwhile, have an unsettled situation at cornerback. Adebo, a starter last year, had recently yielded some of his first-team reps before a hamstring strain cost him several days of practice.

He is looking to keep hold of his starting job while on the other side, Newsome, who looked like he was on his way to locking up a starting job prior to his injury, hopes to pick up where he left off.

Giants Interior Offensive Line vs. Dolphins Defensive Line

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz (61) and the rest of the Giants offensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami will be missing starter Kenneth Grant, who is week-to-week with an undisclosed issue. But that doesn’t mean that the Giants interior offensive linemen—left guard Jon Runyan, center John Michael Schmitz and right guard Francis Mauigoa—will have a walk on the beach.

The Giants’ interior trio will likely see a lot of Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers, who led a very physical effort against the Washington Commanders earlier this month.

Of particular interest will be how the Giants’ interior offensive line handles business in the running game and if they can keep the Miami defensive linemen from mucking up the middle rushing lanes for the Giants’ running backs.

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