Giants Release Odell Beckham Jr., Ending His Second Stint in New York

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback attempt with the New York Giants is over.

The Giants are releasing the veteran receiver to open another roster spot, in addition to the one expected to open when outside linebacker Brian Burns (ACL) is placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Beckham, who tried to return after sitting out last season while working to get healthy, never seemed to click in the Giants' offense. He found a role with head coach John Harbaugh in Baltimore, but that didn’t happen here in New York, where the team has placed more emphasis on the running game under Harbaugh.

In three games, Beckham, the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2014, played just 20 offensive snaps. He was targeted once on an 18-yard pass, which fell incomplete.

But because the coaches, who have leaned heavily into 12-personnel as their base scheme, couldn't find a role for him on offense and Beckham wasn't a contributor on special teams, it became clear that carrying the receiver was a luxury the team couldn’t afford, especially as injuries continued to pile up.

The result was that both sides agreed that it would be best to separate, the move now giving Beckham a chance to catch on elsewhere.

No corresponding move has been made as of yet, but with the two current roster spots open, one is expected to go to quarterback J.J. McCarthy once he passes a physical.

The other open roster spot might go to receiver Braxton Berrios, the Giants’ punt returner who spent the first three weeks on the practice squad and who is now out of standard elevations.

The Giants could also use the spot for receiver/return specialist Charlie Jones and elevate linebacker Malik Harrison, a steady special teams contributor.

For now, the Giants will carry only three receivers on the 53-man roster: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney.

As for Beckham, there does not appear to be a plan to sign him to the practice squad as of this time.

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