Odell Beckham Jr. Disagrees With Harbaugh's Explanation for His Giants Release

Nearly a week after his release by the New York Giants , receiver Odell Beckham Jr. decided to break his silence on the move that sent a shockwave through the fanbase.

Beckham, who signed with the Giants ahead of training camp and worked hard to make head coach John Harbaugh's first 53-man roster, saw his reunion last just three games with 13 total pass play snaps, one target and zero receptions in that span.

That clearly wasn't the impact that either side was expecting the Giants' 2014 first-round pick to have in his return to the team's receiving corps, and it led to the decision to part ways that Harbaugh said was purely in the best interest of his football team and had nothing to do with a personal matter with Beckham.

It seems the 33-year-old Beckham, who took to the comment section of a fan's Instagram account to air his side of the story, doesn't agree with his coach's explanation, suggesting he was wronged by the franchise.

OBJ reacts to the Giants releasing him 😬 pic.twitter.com/W2imDyJlFI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 4, 2026

“I’m super smart !!!!” Beckham said in part of his comment. “But I didn’t see this one my brotha! They got me!!!"

"They won on top of the money you talking about I made them. I came in HUMBLY, took the vet min then EARNED my spot and didn’t say nothing about no (money) which I (know I) make for everybody.

"I shoulda known better."

Beckham added that he didn't understand why the Giants "gave me the run along" because he felt he could have "been playing this year elsewhere and making an impact."

The Giants' move to reunite with Beckham came during a period of uncertainty for the wide receiver room during the summer, when fellow LSU alum and the team's No. 1 option in Malik Nabers was still in the process of rehabbing from his ACL injury suffered in 2025 and Darius Slayton was on the comeback from an offseason core muscle repair.

In search of depth, they turned towards a familiar face with ties to Harbaugh, who coached Beckham during his stint with the Ravens in 2023, and a guy whose NFL career had seen it all and could serve as a resource for the younger players in the building.

Once he made the roster, Beckham was the Giants' fourth receiver in the positional order, and given their larger reliance on heavier personnel packages to fit the run-first style of offense, it became difficult to get Beckham into the mix and routes where they could get the ball into his hands.

Hence, Harbaugh was adamant that the failed second partnership in New York came down to a lack of a feasible role in the Giants offense and the need to create more value in that roster spot, which was subsequently used to sign receiver Braxton Berrios, who had run out of practice squad elevations.

“I did hope he would get more chances, and he didn’t,” Harbaugh said on Wednesday following Beckham's release.

“That’s where we stood, so I felt like that being the case, we’re not going to be able to get it done roster spot-wise. We need more out of that spot, and that’s what we’re going to do. Nothing about Odell that he could do in that sense.'

What was so odd about Beckham's inability to get involved in the offense wasn't that he had lost the speed he once had or route running, but that the Giants had missed more than a few chances to connect with the receiver.

During the preseason especially, Beckham was frequently burning past opposing cornerbacks or getting left unaccounted for, leaving him alone and striding towards the endzone for potential huge plays and touchdown scores.

Sadly, the quarterbacks seemed not to catch Beckham wide open amid their read progressions. The result was a lack of receptions column for a player whose had to overcome multiple injuries just for the chance to compete for a spot on an NFL roster and show he can still contribute as a pass catcher.

With no new production from his second stint with the team, Beckham's career numbers remain at 7,987 receiving yards and 59 touchdown catches. He holds five 1,000-yard seasons, including four with the Giants in his first three years (2014-16) and the last in 2018 before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

While Beckham believes he can still offer something to another franchise, no team has jumped on his availability since clearing waivers, even with having the proof of making the Giants roster this summer on his recent resume.

It will remain to be seen if Beckham finds another opportunity before he chooses to hang up his cleats one day. When he does, many Giants fans would love to see him do it with the organization that first took a chance on him when they drafted him twelve years ago.

They would have to hope that Beckham doesn't reject the possibility from any ill feelings towards the Giants. Beckham seems to have matured a lot over his years as a pro, but his latest public statement brings into question whether his relationship with the franchise will look the same after the most recent ending.

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