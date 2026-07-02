Dru Phillips' Aggressive Style Is Both His Best Trait and His Biggest Flaw

New York Giants slot cornerback Dru Phillips broke up a team-high 12 passes last season, further establishing himself as the Giants' top slot cornerback through his first two years in the league.

But the best attribute of the 5-foot-11 Phillips has also been a detriment: his aggressiveness. Phillips, who is still learning how to harness being aggressive with being smart, brings the physicality of a safety and is really good as a downhill player.

But problems with penalties–he had 10 last year, which led the defense–and taking shoddy angles that resulted in his second consecutive season with double-digit missed tackles–have marred his game.

This summer, Phillips enters training camp as the incumbent at slot cornerback. But he has to play smarter, something that he’d probably be the first to admit to if asked. It should be fun to see how his role potentially changes in the new defense installed by Dennard Wilson, if at all.

DRU PHILLIPS, CB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180 lbs.

Exp.: 3 Years

School: Kentucky

How Acquired: D3-24

2025 in Review

Phillips took part in all 17 games last season ( 729 snaps ) and showed growth in his game. He posted a team-best 12 pass breakups, had a personal season-best two interceptions, and lowered his coverage rating from 96.1 as a rookie to 95.4 .

However, there were two glaring issues in his game, both tied to his natural aggressiveness.

The first was missed tackles, which he posted 10 of. That marked the second season in a row in which Phillips posted double-digit missed tackles.

The second was penalties, of which he led the defense with 10. Of those ten, five were for defensive pass interference, and two were for unnecessary roughness.

While some of the DPI penalties could have gone either way, the common thread was a little extra aggressiveness outside of the five-yard zone and a bit too much grabbiness, a trait that was an issue for Phillips during his rookie season.

Contract/Cap Info

Phillips is in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $5.995 million. This year, he has a cap hit of $1.635 million, of which $1.290 million is his base salary.

Not that he is going anywhere, but if the Giants did move on from him this summer, they’d save his base salary and would incur cap hits of 295,171 this year and next year since he’d be considered a post-June 1 transaction.

2026 Preview

Cornerback Dru Phillips | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two seasons, Phillips has been the Giants’ main slot cornerback, having played 1,111 of his 1,343 snaps at that spot. He also, as previously noted, played a little inside linebacker last year, though with the Giants having upgraded that position, it would be surprising if Phillips gets that added to his plate.

In addition to his downhill style of play, he has also shown himself to have sharp instincts, which allow him to get into position to be a factor on plays, and he is one of the Giants' best defenders at playing wide receiver screens.

Phillips also has more than adequate closing speed, is versatile, is a disruptor down in the box, and is mostly a fundamentally sound tackler.

Like most everyone else on the team, he’s going to be challenged for his spot in the lineup, his most direct competition being Ar’Darius Washington, who played some slot snaps with the first team defense in the spring.

Where Phillips has a slight advantage in such a competition, should it develop, is that he’s far more versatile, having played at inside linebacker last year in the dime, where his reads and fills were so quick and physical.

No one is giving up on this third-round pick who has a world of talent. But he does need to sharpen his game and find a balance between aggression and smarts.

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