The New York Giants have elevated defensive end/outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot and running back Phil Mafah from the practice squad ahead of their Sunday clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This will be Smoot's third and final elevation. He has stepped into the 3- and 5-technique role previously held by Chauncey Golston, who is on season-ending injured reserve.

In two games with Big Blue, the 6-foot-3, 264-pound Smoot has three tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one sack. Because this will be his final elevation, expect the Giants to clear a roster spot for him after this week so they can sign him to the 53-man roster.

This is Mafah's second elevation from the practice squad. He last appeared on Nov. 8 against the Eagles, a game in which the Giants were without running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. because of hamstring injuries.

In that game, Mafah had no carries or receptions, and his role was limited to special teams.

With Mafah elevated, it would not be surprising if Greg Derosiers is among the Giants' inactive players on Sunday.

Derosiers, whom the Giants signed off the Chargers practice squad two weeks ago, will have met the minimum requirement of being on the 53-man roster for three weeks. Thus, if the Giants need to open a roster spot for Smoot, they could waive Derosiers and sign him to the practice squad.

In two games for the Giants, Derosiers has three carries for 20 yards and one fumble. He has also returned three kickoffs for 74 yards, but on Sunday, that role will likely go to Xavier Gipson, whom the Giants signed off the Eagles' practice squad this week.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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