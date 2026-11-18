It’s gut-check time for the New York Giants , who, after a mini bye, dive right into preparing for the most challenging part of their 2026 schedule, starting this week with a home date against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2).

This nationally televised game is going to tell us a lot about the state of the Giants, starting with their resiliency, a characteristic that head coach John Harbaugh and his players have taken pride in showing through thick and thin.

It can probably be agreed that in the Thursday night loss to Washington, the Giants, from players down to coaches, did not have their best game and probably wanted a few things back.

But Harbaugh is not one to dwell on the past. The Giants head coach said he has the utmost confidence in his team, backed by their resilience in pulling off close wins.

“You’ve watched us play. People have watched us play. You know where we are. We’re going to do everything we can to win the game. Our guys are going to fight like crazy,” he said.

“They’re going to compete, and we’re capable of making plays. We can make plays on both sides of the ball. We’re chasing consistency, just like every single team in this league is.

“The so-called heavyweights, I’ve seen them play bad games too,” he continued. “This is a tough league. It’s pretty even. We’re in it just like everybody else. We’ll be fighting in there just like everybody else. And I know our guys; nobody’s going to outfight us. That’s for sure. Nobody is going to outcompete us without question.”

We’ll find out if he’s right starting Sunday, when the Giants host a heavyweight.

Health Check

When we last left the Giants, the only player to miss the Week 10 contest against the Commanders was linebacker Malik Harrison (groin). Before the team took its mini bye, Harbaugh told reporters he expected to have Harrison back.

That doesn’t mean the Giants will have a completely clean injury report on Wednesday, as there are bound to be players with lingering issues, running back Cam Skattebo comes to mind, whose workloads might be managed.

Still, with the NFL season heading into the homestretch, the Giants are as healthy as can be unless something is lurking that isn’t yet known.

Happier Returns

New York Giants wide receiver Xavier Gipson (88) scores a touchdown as New York Jets cornerback Keenan Garber (45) defends during a game at MetLife Stadium, Aug 28, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants shook up their special teams return game, dropping receiver Charlie Jones and adding receiver Xavier Gipson from the Eagles’ practice squad. Gipson, who was with the Giants in training camp, will presumably take over kickoff and punt return duties, and the Giants hope he’ll be an upgrade.

His career numbers suggest that could be the case, as he has averaged 9.1 yards per punt return and 25.9 yards per kickoff return. However, he has also had some ball-security issues, recording six career fumbles on punt returns.

Harbaugh has already shown little tolerance for ball-security issues, so if Gipson wants his third stint with the Giants to last a while, ball security must be paramount.

Kicking It

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants haven’t had many players in for workouts in the last few weeks, and of those they have, none have been kickers.

That’s because Harbaugh still has confidence in undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada, who missed his lone field goal attempt (33 yards) last week and has six misses (all from the right hash) since Week 5.

Harbaugh has pointed to a problem with Zvada’s plant leg for his struggles. The question is whether the Giants can help him fix it, or whether the yips Zvada appears to be struggling with have become so embedded that things are beyond repair.

If the latter is the case, it’s fair to wonder how much longer the Giants will stick with the rookie.

Malik Nabers

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) interception intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a stellar October in which he posted four straight games with 100-plus receiving yards, Malik Nabers has cooled off. In his last two games, he has caught 10 of 15 targets for 87 yards and no touchdowns. In fact, his last touchdown came in Week 5.

Nabers also has three drops this season and two fumbles, one of which he lost. Even more concerning, after averaging 3.83 first downs per game through his first six games, he is down to 2.3 over his last three.

Part of that obviously has to do with opponents erasing him from the game, but when opportunities do arise, Nabers has to be more consistent in making them.

He’ll have a challenge this week, as he’s likely to face Travis Hunter, who has been playing some solid ball. It will be interesting to see how the Giants plan to scheme Nabers open.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.