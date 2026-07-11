New York Giants Mailbag: Terrion Arnold at Cornerback, Latest on Malik Nabers and More

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

From Mark D. (via email): I guess I might as well be the one to ask if no one else has. With the Giants needing a second cornerback, would you roll the dice on Terrion Arnold?

What’s good, Mark? No. The Giants just spent a second-round pick on Colton Hood to presumably be a future starter.

From the looks of things, they’re going to have Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome slug it out, let Hood compete while also developing, and then at some point, turn the keys over to the rookie.

I understand why Arnold would appeal to you, but I don’t see them deviating from what I believe to be their plan.

From Angelo Heifa ( @AngeloHeifa ): Any possibility of bringing back Bobby O as he is still out there?

Linebacker Bobby Okereke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks for the question, Angelo. No, I don’t see that happening. The Giants, in cutting Okereke, basically fired him from his role, so why would he even want to come back?

I think Okereke, assuming he still wants to play, will bide his time and wait for the right situation. I also think it speaks volumes that despite being released as early as he was, there was no big reported demand for him, which has me wondering why.

From Stuart Culpepper ( @stuartculpepper ): Why so much hate from fans for KT5?

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stuart, I know this is a rhetorical question, but you’d really have to ask the fans from whom you detect this “hate” coming from why they feel that way.

My suspicion is that people want to see more of Abdul Carter and, in the process, would like the Giants to trade Thibodeaux now for cap relief and guaranteed draft picks. But that’s just my guess.

From Kris Kauffeld ( @dublk52 ): Looking beyond Harbaugh, there seems to be a 1st year bump for a new head coach. The last 2 times the Giants made the playoffs, they did so in the first year of a new head coach. Do you think there is an advantage to having new staff?

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, there is. The advantage is that there is not a lot of tape on your tendencies, so if you can get out of the gate fast, you can build up a head of steam before the rest of the league catches up to you.

That said, in this instance, I think there is plenty of tape on what Matt Nagy and Dennard Wilson run, maybe not so much with this exact group of personnel, but the core philosophies.

So we’ll have to see how much changes in that regard, but at the end of the day, there is an advantage to be had if the team grabs it.

From Joseph T (via e-mail): I heard there is a possibility Malik Nabers might miss five games to start the season. Is that true?

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph, right now, I don’t think anyone knows for sure whether Malik Nabers will miss time unless any of those saying this were in the building or spoke to the trainers/doctors.

That said, would it surprise me if Nabers lands on PUP to start the season? No. I have been saying that for far longer than when I believe your source first put it out there. It makes too much sense because Nabers not only needs to be cleared physically but also to get into football shape and get his mind right.

I’ve also said that, given the relatively easy part of the schedule being in the first half, if the Giants want to be cautious, it makes sense to hold Nabers out. And I’ve noted that with the change to the PUP rules, teams can open the 21-day practice window after a player has been on PUP for Week 2.

Two other things. One, let’s not rush Nabers back before he’s truly ready, as I’d hate for the kid to suffer a setback. And two, let’s see what Harbaugh and Schoen have to say once camp opens up.

I was critical of them putting a percentage on Nabers’ recovery being 70-80% of the way there, as that should mean that some six weeks later, he should be closer to 90-95%. Again, let the process take its course. Nabers will be back at some point this year. We just need to be patient.

From Fred B. (via email): What will you be keeping an eye on once the preseason starts?

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants rookies Arvell Reese (52), Colton Hood (12), Malachi Fields (0) and Francis Mauigoa (65) walk off the field after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks for the question, Fred. There’s a lot to keep an eye on this summer, but among my biggest interests are the cornerback competition, how the receivers and defensive line shake out, how Jaxson Dart is progressing in the new offense, the battle for offensive line depth, and the injury situation with Malik Nabers.

Also, you never know what storylines are going to pop up. Rest assured, I’ll do my best to keep a finger on the pulse of everything.

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