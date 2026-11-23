Ten days after being chastised for not finishing the game against the Commanders in Week 10, the New York Giants made sure the story was different, narrowly defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18 at a raucous MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

By all accounts, it was another game with sloppy moments for John Harbaugh's crew, who ultimately found a way to ice the contest in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter as the Jaguars repeatedly tried to mount a last-ditch comeback.

Learning from their past faults, the Giants' defense shut the door on their opponent's attempted rally and notched the team's sixth win of the season, pushing their hopes of winning the NFC East one step closer.

Football is a game of talent and winning in the margins, and thanks to these four components of their showing, New York displayed both as they upset one of the best teams on their remaining schedule.

First Down: The Abdul Carter Show

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) reacts with head coach John Harbaugh after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where would the Giants have gone without Abdul Carter's incredible afternoon? The answer: nowhere near the level of success they had in stifling the Jaguars' productive offense.

As soon as Brian Burns went down for the season, the bulk of the team's pass-rushing responsibilities was placed on Carter's shoulders. Many have been waiting to see him show the flashes he displayed at Penn State, and he did, putting on a pass-rush clinic off the edge.

Carter finished with the Giants' best pass-rush grade (91.6) by producing a season-high 12 pressures, the second-most by any player in a single game this year, along with two sacks, two hits, and a 23.7% win rate . The next-closest player to him in pressures was D.J. Reader, who finished with five, including a sack.

On nearly every Jaguars possession, it was nearly impossible for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to operate in the pocket without feeling Carter breathing down his neck.

In fact, one could argue the former No. 3 pick might have gotten home to Lawrence a couple more times had officials not missed a few potential penalties, on top of the many they did call on Jacksonville (more on that later).

Either way, Carter responded to the critics waiting to witness the dominant shades that got him drafted as arguably the best prospect in the class. He was instrumental in keeping the Jaguars offense, which ranked fourth in scoring before Week 11, at bay, with just six points in the first 30 minutes.

No one on the Giants roster exemplified the chip-on-their-shoulder mentality against a 7-2 Jaguars team that few gave them a chance to beat. They did just that, and Carter deserves all the kudos for being the real MVP of another impressive defensive outing for Dennard Wilson's unit.

Second Down: Giants Play More Disciplined

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen throws a challenge flag during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn't matter how good a team's record looks on paper. It's harder to win football games in the NFL when a team commits a bunch of penalties, and the Jaguars took the cake.

Jacksonville committed 13 penalties for a whopping 107 yards on Sunday, most of them on the offensive line.

The impact was that the Jaguars had to play behind the sticks on a ton of late downs, and the Giants capitalized, holding them to 5-of-15 on third-down conversions.

Meanwhile, the Giants committed only six penalties, costing them 46 yards, against a Jaguars team that entered Sunday much sharper at avoiding the yellow flags and had the third-best offense in converting third downs (46.8%).

Much could be attributed to how dominant the Giants and Dennard Wilson were in sending different blitz packages at a banged-up front for Jacksonville and testing the durability of their depth as the game wore on. Carter's solo production certainly helped draw a few flags.

With all their miscues, Lawrence and the Jaguars didn't make it any easier on themselves to sniff out the end zone. Instead, they finished the day with an ugly 1-6 efficiency inside the Giants' 20-yard line, and their lone score came via an 18-yard pass connection to receiver Brian Thomas Jr. midway through the fourth quarter.

That was also a key improvement for New York's unit, which ranked dead last in the same category before shutting down the Jaguars in the red zone for nearly an entire game and showing them that playing the field-goal game is far from a feasible approach to winning in this league.

Third Down: Malik Nabers' Bounceback Leads the Passing Game

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talk to each other after a play during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After two weeks of missed opportunities and off-field drama, it was nice to see Malik Nabers back as the Giants' No. 1 receiving threat as he sparred with Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter for most of the afternoon.

Nabers' game looked off in the previous two contests, as he collected 10 catches for 87 yards and infamously dropped what looked like a surefire touchdown against the Eagles in Week 9.

However, he returned to form against Hunter and the Jaguars, reeling in seven of 12 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown that put the Giants up 17-6 in the second quarter. It was the third game this year in which Nabers was targeted 10+ times, and he took advantage of Hunter's inexperience at cornerback.

Last season, Hunter leaned more on the offensive side of the ball, but the Jaguars have been focused on crafting his defensive game in 2026. He was one of their best man-coverage defenders entering Week 11, but he was ultimately responsible for five receptions on seven targets for 41 yards in his primary assignment.

The more surprising part of Nabers' touchdown was that he and quarterback J.J. McCarthy made the long-ball connection to cap the drive. McCarthy and the Giants tried slinging it downfield numerous times to test the Jaguars' secondary, only to come up short pretty much every time.

Still, with the big games that Harbaugh and company have left to face on their slate, players need to step up, and Nabers, who wants the ball in bunches, is certainly one of them. When those bunches come, he needs to produce, and he did for a premium score on Sunday.

Fourth Down: J.J. McCarthy Saves a Huge Mistake

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) makes a tackle on Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing quarterback is one of the toughest positions in the NFL, and it often comes with more criticism than praise when mistakes happen.

J.J. McCarthy didn't have the shiniest stat sheet against the Jaguars, completing 18 of 38 pass attempts for 173 yards and one touchdown pass as Jacksonville's talented pass rush pressured him all day.

Perhaps the biggest play that the gunslinger made all day wasn't on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, it was a rare tackle by the fearless McCarthy, one that might have spared the Giants from another humiliating collapse down the stretch.

With a 20-6 lead growing in the third quarter, the Giants started to find a groove on their second possession of the frame, running 10 plays for 46 yards and seeking one extra end-zone visit to punctuate what had been an impressive showing to that point.

On the 10th play, Cam Skattebo's fumbling woes came back to haunt him as defensive end Josh Hines-Allen nailed the "Peanut Punch" and knocked the football loose. Safety Antonio Johnson picked up the ball and saw open grass ahead as the Jaguars looked to get back into the game.

After Johnson took it 42 yards the other way for what appeared to be a touchdown, the last man standing was McCarthy, who brought him down with a functional tackle to cut off the Jaguars' six-point lifeline.

Normally, teams might cringe at the sight of their quarterback laying his body on the line, but had McCarthy not done it, the Jaguars would have trimmed the deficit to a single score. Later in the fourth frame, they would put up nine more points that would have meant a late loss for Big Blue.

Instead, the Jaguars eventually settled for a field goal on that drive as the Giants' defense stiffened up inside the red zone and found the spark they needed to put the rest of the organization on their backs until the final whistle.

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