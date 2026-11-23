New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is no stranger to playing an integral role in his team's offensive success.

The Giants' sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft caught seven passes for 55 yards, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy's sole touchdown toss, in New York's 23-18 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

While earning their sixth win of the season was fulfilling enough for Nabers and his teammates, the Giants took extra satisfaction in holding their fourth-quarter lead over one of the NFL's top-performing teams.

"It was good. We have been in these types of games over the last few weeks, and we weren't able to put it away [in previous games to seal victories], but I'm glad we were able to do it today," Nabers said.

"We kind of flipped over from weeks prior, having a slow start [offensively] in the first half and then having a fast start [today] in the second half."

“Always Be Closing”

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants Malachi Fields (88) catches a pass for 19 yards during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders, New York ground out a five-point win by making timely plays in the game's closing moments.

Rookie receiver Malachi Fields caught a 19-yard pass to move the Giants into Jaguars territory, while running back Cam Skattebo secured the win with a 5-yard run for a first down on the final drive.

Though Nabers was Big Blue's leading receiver in Week 11, it was rewarding to watch his teammates put the exclamation point on their hard-fought victory over the Jaguars.

"I think Malachi [Fields] does not get enough praise for what he does," Nabers said. "He gets open really well; he catches the ball really well. He put the game away when we needed to. Giving him the opportunity to do that shows how good of a player he is."

Through 29 career games, Nabers has become New York's top perimeter pass-catcher. The LSU product has caught 192 passes, the third-most through that many games in NFL history behind only Odell Beckham Jr. (199) and Puka Nacua (194). He has also amassed 2,178 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Still, Nabers proved on Sunday that he can win his matchups from multiple alignments. Despite drawing multiple Jaguars defenders for much of the game, Nabers broke free for his touchdown while aligned in the slot.

For Nabers, it was simply a matter of solid coaching becoming reality.

"Our coaches just schemed it up to get plays like that [offensively], just seeing a lot of different kinds of [defensive] coverages," Nabers recounted. "By watching film, it played out just how we practiced."

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