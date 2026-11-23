EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — For the second time in as many weeks, the New York Giants found themselves struggling to hold a slim fourth-quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Unlike their disappointing Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders in prime time, New York shined in the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot by grinding out a 23-18 Week 11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 18 passes for 173 yards, and one touchdown, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 25-for-47 with 301 passing yards and one touchdown and tow interceptions in the losing effort.

Yet, the story of the day was New York’s defense , with cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo each intercepting Lawrence. Safety Jevon Holland led all Giants with nine tackles, while linebacker Abdul Carter had his first multiple-sack game of the season with two

With the win, the Giants improve to 6-2-1, further strengthening their lead int he NFC East, while taking a sizable step toward earning their first playoff berth since 2022.

Game Summary

First Half

The Jaguars struck first in Week 11 behind a 47-yard return by Amber Abdullah on the game’s opening kickoff. Jacksonville running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. advanced his team into field goal range, with an additional 21-yard run. Despite a 10-yard loss on a sack of Lawrence by New York defensive lineman D.J. Reader, the Jags added three points on a 42-yard field goal by kicker Cam Little.

New York shifted the momentum back in their favor as Jacksonville faced 3rd-and-6 from their own 39. With the Giants defense bringing the blitz, cornerback Deonte Banks positioned himself perfectly to intercept Lawrence’s pass intended for receiver Parker Washington. The Giants, who had their share of difficult moving the ball, tied the game at 3 when rookie kicker Dominic Zvada hit a 53-yard field goal form the right hash.

On their ensuing offensive drive, the Giants earned the game’s first touchdown on a seven-play, 53-yard drive. McCarthy’s drive-opening 8-yard pass to receiver Malik Nabers was ruled incomplete upon review. However, Big Blue’s starter found Nabers for an 11-yard pass on his next throw.

The Giants advanced deep into Jacksonville territory after a 37-yard defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Montaric Brown. New York finally found the end zone on their fourth attempt from the Jags’ 2. Quarterback Jamies Winston earned the 1-yard touchdown, giving the Giants a 10-3 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) celebrates on the field during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the Jaguars cut the lead to 10-6 with a 35-yard field goal from Little, Big Blue was ready to answer. New York’s second touchdown drive came on a nine-play, 66-yard drive, which drained 5:19 from the clock in the second quarter.

McCarthy helped advanced his team beyond midfield with a 22-yard run to Jacksonville’s 34. Following a 14-yard completion to tight end Chris Manhertz, McCarthy found Nabers for the eight-yard touchdown strike. With the Zvada extra point, the Giants claimed a 17-6 lead.

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Set to possess the ball first in the second half, the Giants added three additional points after traveling 28 yards on seven plays. Zvada connected on his second field-goal attempt of the day from 54 yards.

End of First Half: Giants 20 Jaguars 6

Second Half

Despite a missed 32-yard field goal by Zvada, as well as a fumble on 1st-and-10 at the Jacksonville 32 yard-line by Cam Skattebo, the Giants held the Jaguars to zero points in the third quarter. The highlight of the quarter for New York come on 4th-and-1 at their own 11-yard line with 1:06 remaining. Cornerback Dru Phillips broke up Lawrence’s pass intended for receiver Jakobi Meyers, forcing the Jags to tun the ball over on downs.

Unfortunately, Big Blue was unable to capitalize on the Jaguars scoreless third quarter. The Giants also falied to score a point in the period.

Jacksonville wasted little time in getting back on the board, scoring on their opening drive of the fourth-quarter, Lawrence began the series with a 23-yard completion to Meyers and appeared poised for their first touchdown drive of the game.

However, the Jags’ starter was unable to cap the nine-play, 49-year drive with a scoring strike. Lawrence’s would-be touchdown to receiver Parker Washington pass was ruled incomplete, forcing the Jaguars to settle for a 31-yard field goal from Little. Jacksonville had cut New York’s lead to 20-9.

Needing only three yards on four plays, the Giants brought the lead back to 14 points. On the heels of cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepting Lawrence on 2nd-and-10 from the Jags’ 18, Zvada redeemed his previous misfire by connecting on a 43-yard field goal, giving New York a 23-9 advantage.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) runs off the field after making an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars finally reached the end zone with a 10-play, 75-yard drive lasting just 3:24. Lawrence completed consecutive 15-yard and 16-yard passes to receiver Josh Cameron, before highlighting the series with a 26-yard bomb to Meyers. Jacksonville capped the drive with am 18-yard scoring strike to receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. Though their two-point attempt was thwarted by linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Jaguars once again cut into New York’s lead at 23-15.

Jacksonville added to the rising anxiety level throughout MetLife Stadium, by once again lighting the scoreboard on a 10-play, 60-yard series. Surprisingly, coach Liam Coen decided to opt for the field goal, instead of trying to add the crunch-time touchdown. Little added three to the Jaguars’ total by making a 26-yard field goal, further reducing Big Blue’s lead to 23-18 with 3:40 remaining.

Fortunately for the hometown crowd, New York was able to exorcise their late-game demons by grinding out a seven-play, 29-yard drive. Skattebo essentially gave New York the win by securing a first-down on a five-yard run with just over two minutes remaining. McCarthy and the offense settled into victory formation, giving the club its sixth win of the season.

FINAL: Giants 23, Jaguars 18.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) reacts after carrying the ball for a first down that sealed the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury Report

On 2nd down of the game’s opening drive, cornerback Greg Newsome suffered an ankle injury. He was briefly evaluated on the sideline before heading back to the locker room. His status was quickly set as questionable to return. Newsome was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. Paulson Adebo replaced him in the lineup.

Blue Notes

Giants linebacker Abdul Carter entered Week 11 with two sacks on the season. During the first half, he tied that total, logging two. Carter eventually finished the game with four total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and the aforementioned pair of sacks. The third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft also was credited with 12 pressures, the second-most of any player this season.

NFC East Roundup

Dallas Cowboys improved to 5-6 as quarterback Dan Prescott threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score. The Cowboys earned a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium.

Former Giant Saqon Barkley ran 38 yards for a touchdown, helping the Philadelphia Eagles snap a seven-game losing streak. The Eagles (3-7) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 Lincoln Financial Field.

The Washington Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium for a Monday Night Football Showdown on Nov. 23. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

What’s Next?

The Giants will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium as they face the Indianapolis Colts (3-8) in a Week 12 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 29, in Indianapolis.

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