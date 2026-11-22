The New York Giants (5-3-1) are facing what could be their most grueling exam yet, a home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2). Big Blue has stumbled at MetLife Stadium lately, and the Jaguars have been on a roll, scoring 30-plus points in their last four games.

This week, the two teams will draw Craig Wrolstad, a 13-year NFL referee whose crew has issued 138 total penalties (third most) for 1,214 yards (second most) in the league.

Through eight games this season, Wrolstad's crew is averaging 19.7 flags per game, with 9.13 coming against the home team and 8.13 against the visiting team.

According to NFLRefStats , Wrolstad's crew ranks third in awarding automatic first downs via penalty this season, with most coming from defensive pass interference. The crew is the top caller of DPI.

That's not good news for a Giants defense that ranks in the top five league-wide in DPI penalties, with nine infractions called for 182 yards, the second-most penalized yardage in the league for DPI.

Wrolstad's crew has undergone several changes this year. Down judge John Braun (Big 12), line judge Max Causey (John Hussey's crew), replay official Tim England (Alex Kemp's crew) and replay assistant Monty Montgomery (Big Ten) are new to working with Wrolstad this season.

They join umpire Brandon Cruse, field judge Jeff Shears, side judge Frank Steratore and back judge Rich Martinez from last year's group.

The Jaguars saw Wrolstad and his crew in their Week 1 season opener against Cleveland, a game in which 15 total flags were thrown.

The Giants last saw Wrolstad's crew on Nov. 23, 2025 (Week 12) against the Detroit Lions. A total of 16 flags were thrown on both teams, and the Giants were flagged seven times in that game.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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