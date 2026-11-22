The New York Giants were unable to capitalize on a mistake-prone Washington Commanders team ten days ago to capture their sixth win of the 2026 season and propel themselves into cruise control in the NFC East standings.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

Now, they won't get as favorable a chance to make up for it as they host the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the most dominant franchises through the first ten weeks of the season, with a 7-2 record and elite talent on both sides of the ball.

Jacksonville has its sights set on capturing its second division title in as many years. Still, it has an even bigger goal: becoming one of the final two teams competing for the organization's first Super Bowl title this February in Los Angeles.

The Jaguars mean business and have been running over many of the inferior opponents in their wake. If the Giants want to buck the trend and earn another hard-fought victory for head coach John Harbaugh, they'll need their A-game in these three important matchups that could decide the outcome.

Andrew Thomas vs Travon Walker

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs onto the field during introductions before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the head of the snake in the Jaguars' pass-rushing department is defensive end Travon Walker, who has quietly developed into one of the best young pressure creators in the league.

Walker was highly touted coming out of Georgia in 2022, when the Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall in that year's draft. Since then, the 25-year-old has appeared in 72 games (69 starts) for the franchise and produced 124 tackles, 33 sacks, 36 hits, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

That early résumé also includes two seasons with at least 56 total pressures and 10 or more sacks, both in Walker's first three years. He has even grown more proficient against the run, with 116 stops for a Jacksonville defense that is tight on the ground.

More interesting will be Walker's duel with Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, who has started to show signs of struggle in pass protection. Thomas has been an iron man for New York when healthy but has had to fight to sustain his blocking efforts amid nagging injuries.

While he has allowed only two sacks all season, Thomas has already been charged with 16 pressures, tied for his second-most in a single season since 2023, and has given up two or more pressures in five games, including in the Giants' loss to Washington last Thursday.

The reality of the former No. 4 pick's career is that when he is healthy and locked in on pass blocking, the Giants' offensive line, and by extension the rest of the offense, performs better. Take his presence away, and the entire operation starts to feel the heat as their young depth gets thrown into the fire.

Moving the football on a fiery Jaguars defense that sits third in pass-rush win rate entering Week 11 will require crisp protection up front, especially if J.J. McCarthy needs to throw the ball to keep his team in the game.

Thomas is a key cog in that equation, as he looks to be the primary matchup for Walker, who is tied for the team lead with 28 pressures, four sacks, and six hits, and is forcing pressure at an 11.6% clip in 260 pass-rush snaps.

McCarthy has been sacked nine times over the last three games for New York, a stretch in which the team has somehow overcome the obstacles to post a 2-1 record.

Cam Skattebo vs Jaguars Run Defense

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) looks on after a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Skattebo has been a hot topic for the Giants ever since he appeared to be benched for the first time in the NFL after a costly fumble against the Commanders in Week 5 that led to an overtime tie.

For as gritty a player as Skattebo is, he didn't let that hard lesson derail the rest of the season. No. 44 has responded by carrying the ball 35 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns in three starts since that game, helping the Giants' run game answer John Harbaugh's call for improvement and tally at least 116 yards twice in the same span.

New York's ground attack has risen to ninth in attempts and 18th in yards per contest, but the Giants are set to meet a challenging unit in the Jaguars, who have excelled at taking away the one element that seems to hold a place in Harbaugh's heart.

Jacksonville's defense is holding opponents to the fifth-fewest rushing attempts per game, along with the sixth-lowest yards per game and an average of 3.9 yards per carry, with five touchdowns allowed.

Their recent outings wouldn't make one believe those metrics, though, as the Jaguars have allowed over 105 yards on the ground in each of their last three matchups, including a season-high 172 yards to Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 9 rout.

Perhaps the Giants and Skattebo can capitalize on a soft spot in the Jaguars' run defense, but this game marks another one where the Arizona State product must do all he can to keep extra protection on the pigskin.

Opposing defenses have become hungry to punch the ball out on lazy ball carriers like Skattebo, who think nobody is coming for them when they break loose.

If he is not careful this week against a Jaguars unit that has forced 16 turnovers, good for fourth-most in the NFL, it could be another nightmare moment for Skattebo, who knows he has to stay in Harbaugh's good graces if he wants to remain the Giants' lead back of the future.

Malik Nabers vs Travis Hunter

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) goes through drills against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pair a talented No. 1 wide receiver with a just-as-talented ballhawk, and you get the matchup many are eager to see between Malik Nabers and Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter began his NFL career attempting to make an impact as a dual-threat player, splitting reps between receiver and the secondary. Still, the Jaguars have focused on sharpening his skills in the latter department, where he has shown early growth as a press-man defender.

In nine games this season, Hunter holds the second-highest coverage grade (77.4) for Jacksonville while averaging one target per 8.5 snaps, good for 12th in the league. He has allowed a catch on 67.6% of his targets for 284 yards, including 82 yards after the catch and an average target distance of 10.4 yards, the fourth-highest on the team.

Despite those numbers, the former No. 2 pick in 2025 has displayed a knack for being pesky at the point of the catch and disrupting the pass. Hunter has five pass deflections and three interceptions since joining the NFL, all of which came this season, with two in the past month.

It should be no surprise to see the Jaguars put their best corner on Nabers and allow him to work his magic in frustrating the Giants' top passing threat, who hasn't been the same over the previous two games, logging 10 catches for a combined 87 yards after posting four consecutive 100-plus-yard outings.

Nabers has been vocal about his role in the Giants' new offense, and while he's risen to the occasion in certain games, his overall effort has come into question and led to unwarranted noise off the field in recent weeks.

This Sunday, it'll help his case if Nabers gets back to playing sharp football, creating separation, and making the big-time catches that can throttle New York into scoring positions that could be few and far between against the Jaguars' talented defense.

It certainly won't be easy with Hunter lined up in front of him, ready to spar for every inch. However, Nabers has a lot of craftiness in his toolbox, while Hunter is still adjusting to playing a more full-time role at cornerback, which wasn't the plan he envisioned for his pro career when he arrived from Colorado.

In a game where the Jaguars could load up the scoreboard and demand the Giants meet them at their level, Nabers has the chance to shed the label of a distraction and prove once again the type of impact he can have on the Giants' success when he is reeling in footballs in bunches.

Nabers' task is simple on Sunday: put up or shut up. At such a critical point in the season, the Giants need big-time playmakers to get them over the hump and push their hopes for winning the NFC East over the finish line.

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