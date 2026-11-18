Giants’ Week 11 Injury Report Brings Good News on Key Starters
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Ahead of their Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants have a relatively light injury report, with several pleasant surprises.
Cornerback/special teamer Nic Jones (knee) was the only player who did not practice on Wednesday. Jones, who wasn’t spotted during the media portion of practice, is someone to watch as a candidate for injured reserve this week.
The Giants, remember, poached cornerback Tavierre Thomas off the Vikings’ practice squad, and Thomas can fill the punt gunner role, where Jones had been contributing.
Otherwise, the only other notable injuries listed by the Giants were safety Jason Pinnock (hip) and outside linebacker Malik Harrison (groin).
Not listed on the Week 11 injury report were starting tackles Andrew Thomas (groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) and receiver Malik Nabers (knee), all of whom were on the Week 10 injury report.
Jaguars to Be Without Starting Center
The Jaguars will reportedly be without starting center Robert Hainsey this week after the six-year veteran suffered a knee injury in the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans last week, leaving him week-to-week with a knee sprain.
Jonah Monheim is believed to be the next man up according to the Jaguars’ unofficial depth chart. Monheim relieved Hainsey last week, went on to play 33 snaps, and pitched a shutout in that showing.
The second-year center, a seventh-round draft pick out of USC last year, has allowed eight pressures in 140 pass-blocking snaps. But he is also on the injury report, listed with an ankle ailment that kept him limited in the team's Wednesday practice.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
CB Nic Jones
Knee
DNP
LB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
S Jason Pinnock
Hip
Limited
CB Deonte Banks
Shoulder
Full
LS Ben Mann
Illness
Full
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
Full
Jaguars Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
C Robert Hainsey
Knee
DNP
RB LeQuint Allen, Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
DT Arik Armstead
NIR - Personnel
DNP
DT Matt Dickerson
Neck
Neck
S Antonio Johnson
Ankle
Limited
WR Jakobi Myers
Ankle
Limited
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Ankle/Foot
Limited
RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
Hand
Limited
LB Jalen McLeod
Groin
Limited
OL Jonah Monheim
Ankle
Limited
DE Danny Striggow
Concussion
Limited
DE Travon Walker
Rib
Limited
DE B.J. Green II*
Forearm
Full
*On IR/Designated to return.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina