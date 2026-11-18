Ahead of their Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants have a relatively light injury report, with several pleasant surprises.

Cornerback/special teamer Nic Jones (knee) was the only player who did not practice on Wednesday. Jones, who wasn’t spotted during the media portion of practice, is someone to watch as a candidate for injured reserve this week.

The Giants, remember, poached cornerback Tavierre Thomas off the Vikings’ practice squad, and Thomas can fill the punt gunner role, where Jones had been contributing.

Otherwise, the only other notable injuries listed by the Giants were safety Jason Pinnock (hip) and outside linebacker Malik Harrison (groin).

Not listed on the Week 11 injury report were starting tackles Andrew Thomas (groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) and receiver Malik Nabers (knee), all of whom were on the Week 10 injury report.

Jaguars to Be Without Starting Center

The Jaguars will reportedly be without starting center Robert Hainsey this week after the six-year veteran suffered a knee injury in the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans last week, leaving him week-to-week with a knee sprain.

Jonah Monheim is believed to be the next man up according to the Jaguars’ unofficial depth chart . Monheim relieved Hainsey last week, went on to play 33 snaps, and pitched a shutout in that showing.

The second-year center, a seventh-round draft pick out of USC last year, has allowed eight pressures in 140 pass-blocking snaps . But he is also on the injury report, listed with an ankle ailment that kept him limited in the team's Wednesday practice.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status CB Nic Jones Knee DNP LB Malik Harrison Groin Limited S Jason Pinnock Hip Limited CB Deonte Banks Shoulder Full LS Ben Mann Illness Full RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring Full

Jaguars Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status C Robert Hainsey Knee DNP RB LeQuint Allen, Jr. Hamstring Limited DT Arik Armstead NIR - Personnel DNP DT Matt Dickerson Neck Neck S Antonio Johnson Ankle Limited WR Jakobi Myers Ankle Limited RB Bhayshul Tuten Ankle/Foot Limited RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr. Hand Limited LB Jalen McLeod Groin Limited OL Jonah Monheim Ankle Limited DE Danny Striggow Concussion Limited DE Travon Walker Rib Limited DE B.J. Green II* Forearm Full

*On IR/Designated to return.

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