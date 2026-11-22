The New York Giants have earned the respect of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

At 5-3-1, the Giants are in sole possession of first place in the NFC East and poised for their first playoff appearance since 2022. Under coach John Harbaugh , the club has adopted an identity built on detail-driven football while fostering camaraderie in the locker room.

To his credit, Coen clearly sees the improvements New York has made since last season.

"This is a tough football team," Coen told reporters earlier this week. "They have a lot of talented players, a lot of first-round picks. A lot of guys that you can tell are bought into the message Coach Harbaugh is sending. Their play style jumps out on tape for sure, in all three phases."

Despite Big Blue raising the bar in all three phases of the game, Coen believes the Jaguars' first order of business for their upcoming Week 11 showdown at MetLife Stadium will be to contain quarterback J.J. McCarthy .

"Obviously, J.J. [Giants QB J.J. McCarthy] is getting more comfortable in the system and looks like he's cutting it loose in a lot of ways and trusting those guys on the perimeter," Coen said. "It's going to be a great challenge for us. This game needs to be, in a lot of ways, won in the trenches."

Since being acquired via trade from the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, McCarthy has appeared in five games for New York, making three starts.

The 23-year-old has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 915 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 85 rushing yards.

While McCarthy has shown the ability to combine his prowess in the deep passing game with an offense built on RPOs and zone reads, he has certainly benefited from having top-level pass-catchers around him.

Receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely have each played key roles in New York's offensive renaissance, with the latter (who leads all Giants pass-catchers with seven touchdowns) drawing notable praise from Coen heading into Week 11.

"I have a lot of respect for Isaiah Likely," Coen stated. "I actually recruited him [while he attended] Coastal Carolina. In the draft process, I remember watching him and going through that.

"He just has a great feel for football. Just a feel for zones, how to get open versus man-to-man. He's got great hands. You can tell in the red zone, third downs, crossing routes, overs. He's just got a really good feel, and I think he's playing with a ton of confidence."

A Tale of “Two Offenses”

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs past Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, New York's upgraded passing game tells only a portion of the story. Under coordinator Matt Nagy, Harbaugh's Giants have reconfigured their style into a physical, run-centric offense focused on power and downhill runs.

As a result, the Giants have improved their fourth-down efficiency in the red zone from 46.2 percent in 2025 to 80 percent in 2026, catching Coen's eye.

"They're doing a nice job of getting downhill in their run game with Skattebo [Giants RB Cam Skattebo], obviously," Coen revealed.

"And then also some of the Kansas City stuff, like spreading you out and being able to create matchups and window dress some things to get the ball in the perimeter, get the ball in their skill player's hands, allow J.J. to see it.

"So, it's like they have two offenses where they can get heavy, get big, they want to try to pound you, get downhill," he added.

Coen will lead his first-place (in the AFC South) Jaguars into battle with the Giants' "two offenses" on Sunday in East Rutherford. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

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