The New York Giants don't need to be told how good the Jaguars are; they have seen it on tape this week.

Similarly, the Giants don't need to be told they're good, too. They do, after all, lead the NFC East, despite criticisms that the division is weak sauce. They are the only team in the division with a positive point differential (+7).

They are also pretty angry about having blown a chance against the Washington Commanders last week, a loss that gives the third-place Commanders the head-to-head tiebreaker if the two teams somehow end up with the same win-loss record at the end of the season.

All of these factors have some critics snickering about the Giants' current standing. After all, someone has to be in first place, regardless of the division, right?

And it's not that the Giants care what those outside of 1925 Giants Drive think about their team. Still, they can certainly make a statement with a convincing upset win over the Jaguars, who, surprisingly, FanDuel Sportsbook lists as only a 5.5-point favorite over Big Blue.

Will the Giants come through and get their first home win since a 36-24 triumph over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 4, 2026?

Let's dive in.

Why the Giants Will Win

The easiest way for the Giants to win this game is to keep the Jaguars offense off the field.

And it just so happens that the Giants are currently second in the league in average time of possession (32:26), behind the league-leading Chicago Bears (34:31).

That's not bad considering the Giants' rushing game ranks 18th in the league (112.6 yards per game). Big Blue averages 5.7 plays per drive, tying it for seventh in the league (Jacksonville averages 5.8 plays per drive, for those wondering).

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) yells to the bench against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a nutshell, winning the time-of-possession battle will be key for the Giants if they want to secure a win. The Giants have leaned into their running game far more than they have in the past, and rain or no rain, that's not expected to change this week.

Defensively, the Giants have been strong against the deep ball, which just so happens to be Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's superpower. Lawrence has a 51.6 percent completion rate on passes of 20-plus air yards this season, fifth in the league.

The Giants have a 38.4 percent blitz rate this season, fourth in the league, and have blitzed on 50 percent or more of their plays since Week 4, a 20 percent increase from the first three weeks.

In terms of coverage, the Giants lead the league with a 17.2 percent completion rate allowed on deep balls of 20-plus air yards.

They are also the only team not to allow a touchdown on a deep pass attempt, and they have four interceptions on those passes, tied for second in the league.

Why the Giants Won't Beat the Jaguars

Two potential reasons could doom the Giants' chances of scoring their first home win in over a month.

The first is turnovers. The opportunistic Jaguars lead the league with a +9 turnover differential, having 16 takeaways to only seven giveaways. The Jaguars' takeaways include 12 interceptions ( fourth in the league ).

The Giants currently have a -2 turnover differential, 21st in the league. They have three giveaways in their last three games (one interception and two lost fumbles). Fumbling has been an issue for the Giants, who have had six fumbles in their last two games.

That's not good against an opportunistic Jacksonville team that is averaging 2.3 takeaways over its last three games.

Give the Jaguars a short field to work with, and that's asking for trouble.

The other thing to watch is the Jaguars' first-half scoring. The Jaguars lead the league in first-half scoring, averaging 15.89 points within the first 30 minutes of regulation. The Giants, meanwhile, have averaged 9.44 points per game in the first half.

Needless to say, the Giants do not want to get into a situation where, late in the third or early in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars are so far ahead that Lawrence and other key starters get the rest of the afternoon off.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

Prediction

Although the Jaguars have scored 33 and 40 points in their last two wins, those scores include eight field goals.

Add to that that the Giants have forced three-and-outs on 33.7 percent of their defensive drives this season (first in the league per Stats Perform’s Opta Data) and have played in five straight one-possession games (eight points or fewer), which is their longest streak since 2022, when they did so in seven consecutive games.

We could be looking at a much closer game, which could come down to a late field goal.

Jaguars 27, Giants 24

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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