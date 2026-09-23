NFL Power Rankings: Giants Tumble After Jaxson Dart's Injury in Week 2 Loss

As the New York Giants try to turn the page after their 28-6 Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the team will do a lot of self-evaluation as it heads into its Week 3 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

While head coach John Harbaugh and his coaching staff don't place much value on outside assessments, weekly NFL Power Rankings may offer a glimpse of the Giants’ place in the NFL’s grand scheme.

Unsurprisingly, New York fell in the national rankings because of a listless offense, an understandably fatigued defense, and an overwhelming rash of injuries

Facing the possibility of being without several key contributors — most notably quarterback Jaxson Dart , who is feared lost for the season with a knee injury — New York will assuredly work to improve in all three phases of the game.

Using sixprominent national outlets for our power rankings roundup — Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, The Athletic, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, and USA Today — here's a roundup of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 3 (including the comments from each outlet), along with New York Giants On SI’s analysis.

Sports Illustrated

Rank: #22 (previous week: #18)

“The Giants were batted around like a kitten’s yarn ball after Jaxson Dart left the game on Monday. There’s not much to take from a game in which all your momentum is robbed within seconds of kickoff, save for the fact that John Harbaugh cannot kick a field goal before half and then tell the sideline reporter that field goals won’t cut it.” — Connor Orr

The Athletic

Rank: #24 (previous week: #18)

”The first-round linebacker has 12 tackles through two weeks. First-round offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is starting as well, and fourth-round wide receiver Malachi Fields is contributing. But the only focus for the Giants after Monday night is quarterback Jaxson Dart's health, as he left the game with a knee injury and watched the second half in street clothes. If Dart is out for a while, it won’t matter what any of the rookies do this year.” — Josh Kendall, Chad Graff

CBS Sports

Rank: #19 (previous week: #16)

”The injury to Jaxson Dart could wreck their optimistic start. The defense also was gashed in the loss to the Rams Monday night.” — Pete Prisco

NFL.com

Rank: #21 (previous week: #15)

“The good vibes that followed the Giants from their Week 1 win over the Cowboys dissipated quickly on Monday night in Inglewood. Jaxson Dart’s early exit due to a knee injury took the air out of New York’s offense, and the defense's inability to contain Davante Adams—in a game in which the Rams did not have Puka Nacua—reflected poorly on a unit that kept Dallas in check a week earlier. This is a week-to-week league, and Giants fans were reminded of that on Monday.” — Nick Shook

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) fumbles during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today

Rank: #17 (previous week: #14)

“A vibes 180 in the wake of ... whatever happened to QB Jaxson Dart in Monday night's loss. But it doesn't seem like the G-Men are in an unrecoverable spin.” — Nate Davis

Fox Sports

Rank: #19 (previous week: 17)

“Losing to the Rams didn’t drop them in the rankings, but losing QB Jaxson Dart did. The Giants could be in a lot of trouble if he’s out for an extended period.” —Ralph Vacchiano

New York Giants On SI Analysis

In Week 1, the Giants checked all the boxes to complete a formula for success against the Dallas Cowboys: an aggressive style of offense, key defensive stops when most needed, and fundamentally sound football.

Unfortunately, the injury to starting quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first quarter of their showdown with the Rams proved too much for Big Blue to overcome in Week 2.

Backup Jameis Winston struggled mightily in relief of the wounded Giants’ starter, as the team managed only 182 total yards on offense. Defensively, the club seemed to have no answer for three-time All-Pro Davante Adams, who finished the night with eight catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, the injury-stricken Giants kept fighting in the face of adversity against an opponent most national pundits consider a Super Bowl favorite.

Though that may be little consolation, it shows New York has the resolve and coaching to weather the coming storm. To say that Dart’s injury provides a significant roadblock for their season aspirations is unquestionably an understatement.

Still, as they head into Week 3, the onus will be on coach John Harbaugh and his staff to ensure the players taking the field are well prepared for the task at hand.

If the Giants take care of business at home this week against the Tennessee Titans (0-2), their slide down the collective power rankings may prove temporary—even if only for a week.

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