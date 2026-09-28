Jameis Winston Does "What Was Required" in Giants Win, but Questions About QB Future Linger

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The New York Giants got what they needed from quarterback Jameis Winston in his first game as a starter after the season-ending injury to Jaxson Dart.

It was enough to earn them a 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans , with Winston serving more as a game manager.

And while Winston didn’t make any glaring errors like he did Monday night when he was pressed into action seven snaps into that game, something felt off about his performance.

He finished 14 of 22 for 118 yards and was sacked three times. He didn't throw a touchdown pass or an interception, and per PFF, he had only one turnover-worthy play, while his receivers dropped three balls in Sunday’s wet, dreary conditions.

But other things didn’t seem right in Winston’s attempt to manage the game. There was handoff confusion in the running game; hesitation to trust his blockers and receivers to be where they needed to be; and the latter, which led to some passes being off-target.

And there were the questionable reads, which one could argue upset the timing of the plays in question.

“Really, every quarterback is really judged off if they won or lost the game,” Winston said when asked what he thought about his performance.

“I'm grateful that I get to be judged off of a win, not a loss. And I've had games where I've thrown for 500 yards, right, and the game didn't turn out the way I wanted it to be. And anytime, any day, I would rather win.”

While head coach John Harbaugh is undoubtedly happy with the outcome, he didn’t exactly offer a strong vote of confidence when asked about Winston’s performance.

“I thought Jameis did what was required in this game,” he said. “The first thing you have to do is what's necessary — what's required.

“After that, then you can do what's possible. Then maybe the impossible becomes possible. … I thought he did what was required. He did what was necessary.”

But doing what’s necessary doesn’t necessarily mean it’s enough moving forward, especially when tougher opponents come up on the Giants' schedule.

Already, the expectation is that the Giants will have at least one, if not two, new quarterbacks in the building as soon as Monday.

There has been talks of a possible trade, likely to acquire a signal-caller whose skill set might better align with the part of the playbook the Giants have had to drop after Dart's season-ending injury.

“The plans are the plans,” Harbaugh said when asked if Winston’s performance would sway what the team was looking to do at the position.

“The opportunities that you have are the opportunities you have. No matter what, we're going to do everything we can to make our team as strong as we can based on what options we have.”

As for Winston’s immediate status for next week, Harbaugh said he expects to keep the 12-year veteran who received the two-year, $12 million contract extension as the starter.

For how long, though, remains to be seen.

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