Jameis Winston Dedicates Giants' Gritty Win Over Titans to Injured Jaxson Dart

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has seen enough throughout his 12-year NFL career to know that a win is a win.

Despite the damp, blustery weather brought to the Eastern Seaboard by a weekend nor’easter, the results were good enough for the Giants in their 12-7 Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Though Winston places little stock in the game’s lack of aesthetic beauty, he did acknowledge New York’s source of extra motivation for its second win of the season.

“We are our brother’s keeper … Winning this game for (quarterback) Jaxson (Dart),” Winston said. “Twelve points. Six times two. It's for you. That's 12.

“Team morale is so much better when we find a way to do it, especially when we do it collectively,” he added. “Football is the ultimate team sport. And we miss Jaxson — he means so much to this team and organization. So, I'm just happy we were able to get that win to support him.”

The motivation for Big Blue to win one for its injured teammate filled the team’s locker room throughout the week.

While the Giants couldn't reach the end zone against a surprisingly stout Titans defense, they made enough plays to earn the gritty victory.

Winston completed 14-of-22 passes for 118 yards, throwing no touchdowns or interceptions. The 32-year-old also carried the ball twice for 14 yards.

For Winston, however, the win was the most important stat to adorn the MetLife Stadium scoreboard in Week 3.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) looks to throw the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Really, every quarterback is really judged off if they won or lost the game. So, I'm grateful that I get to be judged off of a win, not a loss,” Winston said.

“And I've had games where I've thrown for 500 yards, right, and the game didn't turn out the way I wanted it to be. Anytime, any day, I would rather win.”

In the final analysis, history is likely to recognize New York’s Week 3 victory as an unpolished, but tenacious early-season win over a struggling opponent.

Still, Winston may take solace in leading his team both on the field and by example under significantly difficult circumstances.

With the Giants expected to add another quarterback in the coming days, Winston seemed unbothered by that possibility, saying he’d be ready whenever his number was called.

“I felt like that win really taught us a lot,” Winston said. “It doesn't matter who the opponent is… it’s a faceless opponent. But when we are making plays when they are required to be made, and when we are doing what is required as football players to begin to lead this organization to a win, that's all that matters.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.