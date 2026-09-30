Scouting J.J. McCarthy: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly of the Giants' New QB2

The New York Giants may be 2-1, but they are still trying to figure out their new normal as they navigate injuries to key players.

No player is more prominent than Jaxson Dart. Although the coaching staff has expressed confidence in Jameis Winston to come in and hold the fort down in 2026 until Dart is back (possibly as early as the playoffs or the 2027 season), it still doesn't mean the team doesn't have to put contingencies in place if Winston is hurt or if they are just unsatisfied with his performance.

So the team added to the quarterback room by trading for the Minnesota Vikings' former first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy.

The Giants gave up only a fifth-round pick to see what this reclamation project has for a second act after an underwhelming first three years in the league due to injury and poor performance.

Let's check out the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' new backup quarterback using the film from his 2025 game against the Giants.

The Good: Ability to Run, Athleticism

One place McCarthy's profile mirrors Dart's is his ability to use his legs as a weapon. McCarthy has similar speed to Dart, which allows him to pick up yards when he escapes pressure in the pocket and change the math as a runner by playing 11-on-11 football against defenses.

The Good of new #NYGiants quarterback JJ McCarthy is his athletic ability. pic.twitter.com/53duhqTqUx — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) September 29, 2026

Like Dart, he gets faster as he accelerates, and he's tough at the point of attack, almost to a fault.

He believes in his legs to pick up first downs and run away from chasing defenders, and he believes in his toughness to finish runs by lowering his shoulder or diving for extra yardage.

The Great: Intermediate Pass Velocity and Accuracy When Protected

Another place that McCarthy has a similar feel to Dart is in his ability to deliver the football when protected.

When he feels comfortable in the pocket, he can put the ball where only his receivers can catch it, and he releases it with the velocity that makes it impossible for defenders to break on the ball or for the elements to have a major effect on the pass.

The Great of new #NYGiants quarterback JJ McCarthy is his arm talent on intermediate throws with protection. pic.twitter.com/ZTnrJHLCsY — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) September 29, 2026

You can definitely see this on display during play-action passes; he has the time to step into the throw and deliver the pass confidently.

You can also see his arm talent when he throws the ball to Short or intermediate routes, but he really gets the chance to show his ability on intermediate out-breaking routes toward the sidelines.

Not only do his passes cut through the air with little to no loft on them, but he places the ball in areas that you would consider "my guy or no guy" areas.

The Ugly: Holding the Ball Too Long

McCarthy really gets himself into trouble when he holds onto the ball longer than he should. Often, route combinations have a time limit: a clock you should keep in your head that tells you to get rid of the ball before the defense bears down on the receiver or you.

Sometimes that clock feels like it isn't working properly for McCarthy. Those moments often end catastrophically for McCarthy and his team, because he either takes unnecessary big hits or turns the ball over by making the decision too late. In some cases, both happen.

The Ugly od new #NYGiants quarterback JJ McCarthy is holding the ball. pic.twitter.com/gwm5cSN2hv — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) September 29, 2026

Part of holding the football too long is having an almost irrational trust in your arm. This trust in his arm talent can sometimes get him in trouble, as he'll try to squeeze the ball into areas where he should not.

If he's off, it could result in an interception or in getting his receiver blown up. Other times, he gets himself blown up, and it turns into a fumble.

Coaches Corner

McCarthy has physical gifts for sure, but it is concerning that three years in the same offense known for being quarterback-friendly did not lead to better production.

As the likely number two, the team needs to get him ready just in case, but even if things don't go well with Winston in Week 4, they should not be too quick to throw McCarthy out there.

Let him learn and get comfortable. Treat him like he's on the injured reserve. Give him four weeks, then reassess. That patience could really pay off if they need to turn to him.

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