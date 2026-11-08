Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Returns to Game After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Eagles

The New York Giants continue to be hit by the injury bug at quarterback, as J.J. McCarthy exited their Week 9 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

With 12:16 remaining in the third quarter, McCarthy ran on 1st-and-10 from the Giants’ 27-yard line and took a hard hit on the zone-read. He jogged off the field, and backup Jameis Winston took over.

McCarthy attempted to throw on the sideline but fell to the ground in pain. After a brief stay in the blue medical tent, he headed to the locker room for further evaluation. His return was initially announced as questionable due to a hip injury.

After further evaluation, McCarthy returned to the sideline and has since re-entered the game.

During McCarthy's absence, Jameis Winston stepped in and brought the Giants back from an 8-6 deficit with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely.

Winston went 6-of-8 for 71 yards and one touchdown. He was also sacked once.

Since the Giants acquired McCarthy via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has quickly grasped the playbook and shown comfort in coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

After being named Big Blue’s new starter by coach John Harbaugh, McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 252 yards and a 99.1 passer rating in New York’s 27-21 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 7.

J.J. McCarthy is in pain after an apparent injury.



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New York entered this matchup with several injuries already. Running back Cam Skattebo missed all of practice this week with a hamstring injury suffered on his final rushing attempt against the Texans in Week 7.

McCarthyhad been 10-of-16 prior to leaving for a medical evaluation.

He was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report and was ruled out Sunday. He will now look to be ready for Thursday night’s home game against the Washington Commanders.

Receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones (hand) was listed as questionable but is active. The rest of the Giants’ inactive list includes cornerbacks Colton Hood and Nikko Reed, tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive linemen Marcus Mbow and Josh Sills, and defensive lineman CJ Okoye.

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