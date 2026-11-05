J.J. McCarthy Says Bye Week Left Him “Caught Up Completely” Before Eagles Test

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is understandably eager to get back to work.

With a well-deserved Week 8 bye now firmly behind them, Big Blue’s starting quarterback is once again preparing to lead his team in pursuit of their first postseason appearance since 2022. Their first battle in that quest comes in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite the Eagles' 2-6 record and an avalanche of injuries, McCarthy knows that New York’s bitter rivals will pose a formidable challenge.

“It’s all about getting into the film room and just focusing on the things we can clean up, little things, little details,” McCarthy told reporters earlier this week. “And we’ve got a great team this week, going into their house. It’s going to be a hostile environment, a great defense. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Since being acquired by the Giants via trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 28, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has quickly grasped the playbook and shown comfort in coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense.

McCarthy first took the Giants’ offensive reins with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, after starter Jameis Winston’s second interception of the day.

The Michigan product finished the game having completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown.

After being named Big Blue’s new starter by coach John Harbaugh, McCarthy completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4% completion) for 252 yards and a passer rating of 99.1 in New York’s 27-21 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 7.

While he has enjoyed notable success since his auspicious debut, McCarthy wisely used the bye week to improve his game for the Giants’ potential run to the playoffs.

“The bye week came at a great time,” McCarthy said. “I definitely feel caught up completely with our offense and the intent behind every single play. And that’s a credit to all the guys in the room with me, all the coaches, and everyone on this team.

“They’ve helped me out so much, and I’m extremely blessed to be able to take advantage of this downtime that we had and really work on the mental game and make sure we’re caught up and definitely feel like I’m in a really good spot in terms of operating this offense.”

McCarthy Is Ready for His Next Challenge

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) passes the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCarthy will need his best performance of the season to gain the upper hand on an Eagles defense that can still make life difficult for opposing offenses.

Led by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Philadelphia’s defense is at its best when playing downhill from a deep-safety shell, often using either split-field or pre-snap two-high safety looks.

In short, the Eagles’ defense is designed to prevent the big play, a point that McCarthy knows well.

“Yeah, I think he makes you earn it the long way and the hard way,” he said of Fangio’s defense.

“Just being able to keep everything in front of him, he gets pressure with four most of the time and tries to play deep to short. A lot of single high safety, and a bunch of simulated pressures, if you will, where it can confuse the protections, and if you can keep the back in, we only got four viable receivers out on routes, but (they’ve) got tremendous players.

“It’s an absolutely talented defense,” he continued. “I’ve got so much respect for every single one of those guys out there on that field, and tremendous respect for Coach Vic, for sure.”

With division wins at a premium, McCarthy knows the Giants must take full advantage of an Eagles team that has struggled to date.

If he delivers a performance equal to or better than his previous outings, the Giants will take a significant step toward entering the postseason as NFC East champions for the first time since 2011.

For McCarthy, the chance to lead the Giants is the blessing he has sought since joining the NFL.

“I think the way I would describe it is, I’m just so blessed. I’m so blessed to be a part of this team,” McCarthy said.

“So blessed to be a part of this historic organization and feeling the love on the outside, it just is so motivating to continue to do our job at a high level and keep doing whatever we can to win football games for this organization.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for making it feel like home for me,” he added. “It means the absolute world. But yeah, it feels absolutely amazing to put on that blue every single Sunday.”

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