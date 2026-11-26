It's never a bad idea to make sure the boss has a smile on his face at work.

For the New York Giants , that goal has taken on a whole new meaning this season for team co-owner John Mara as he continues his fight against an undisclosed form of cancer first announced last fall.

And as anyone who has had cancer treatments knows, they are not easy to deal with.

There are often long chemotherapy sessions that unfortunately don't distinguish between the cancerous cells in the body and the healthy ones. Chemotherapy can leave one feeling physically and emotionally drained, not to mention the toll it can take on one's appearance.

Then there are the post-chemo treatments, which stimulate the bone marrow to jump-start white blood cell production and lower the risk of serious infection during chemotherapy.

Having been through cancer treatments and the post-chemo treatments designed to boost white blood cell counts, I speak from experience.

They are painful. You feel like someone took a sledgehammer to your body, to your bones. It's hard to move at normal speed, if at all, without assistance, lest you risk falling.

And it can take several days for the medication to do what it's intended to do which means a lot of discomfort that sometimes leaves you wondering if you're ever going to feel normal again.

I don't profess to know what kind of treatments the 71-year-old Mara is undergoing. I can only imagine what he has had to deal with given the peaks and valleys that cancer treatments can create for a person both physically and mentally.

That's why the saving grace for his mental state these days is undoubtedly seeing his team have the kind of success it's had under John Harbaugh, the head coach he and his family desperately wanted to save the flailing franchise.

Harbaugh's Giants have delivered impressive highlights, including nationally televised victories over the hated Dallas Cowboys and the "powerhouse" Jacksonville Jaguars.

They finally snapped the Philadelphia hex by beating the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for the first time in 13 seasons.

New York Giants owner John Mara walks around the field before the start of a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And at 6-3-1, they sit atop the NFC East for the first time in years, all without their starting quarterback, outside linebacker and inside linebacker, and now, moving forward, one of their starting cornerbacks.

"He's pretty happy," Harbaugh said on Wednesday. "I know one thing: he had a big smile on his face after that game (against Jacksonville) on Sunday."

Indeed. Mara, much like his father, Wellington, before him, takes a certain degree of joy in being around the team every single day, something his cancer treatments unfortunately might not always allow.

He enjoys watching practice and interacting with the players and coaches, a relationship that by all accounts is mutual.

"That's the idea, man," Harbaugh said. "You work hard, and he's worked hard. I know that's what he thinks about all the time: his team, the Giants. He's excited."

While Mara continues his battle against cancer, he has undoubtedly taken solace in knowing that, for the first time in years, he will have something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving: the state of the football franchise that has been a part of his life from the moment he entered the world.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.