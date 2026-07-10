Kayvon Thibodeaux's Future With the Giants Hangs on His 2026 Season

The New York Giants ' defensive front might have the most draft capital invested in the entire NFL, with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, and Arvell Reese all on the edge.

With Thibodeaux in 2022, Carter in 2025, and Reese in 2026, the Giants have used top-five picks on outside linebackers in three of the last five drafts.

In another move using draft capital to add to the room, the Giants also traded a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers to acquire Brian Burns.

Through that investment, the Giants have arguably the best outside linebacker room in the NFL after Burns’ career year in 2025 .

There will be difficult decisions to make in the not-so-distant future in the room, as Burns is an expensive veteran, and Thibodeaux will be playing the 2026 season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract.

For the time being, however, the Giants have an elite outside linebacker room that makes them more competitive today, provided the coaching staff can use them effectively.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB

Height: 6-5

Weight: 258

EXP: 5 Years

School: Oregon

How Acquired: D1a-’22

2025 in Review

The first thing that needs to be pointed out for Thibodeaux in 2025 is that he played in just 10 games after playing in just 12 games during the 2024 season—he’s played all 17 games just once in his career, that in 2023.

Thibodeaux’s 2025 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for a month, the team deciding to place him on Injured Reserve and allow him to focus on long-term recovery rather than short-term.

When he was available, Thibodeaux was having one of the most productive seasons of his career and was on pace for career-high 54 pressures and 32 stops for a gain of three yards or less.

Thibodeaux still finished the season with 32 pressures in those 10 games, fourth-most on the team behind Burns, Carter, and Dexter Lawrence, who all played in all 17 games.

Missed tackles were a big issue for him for the second year in a row, creating an interesting mix: Thibodeaux was more engaged and consistent as an overall run defender, but too often couldn't finish plays.

Contract/Cap Info

Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and signed a standard four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $31,339,040, with a fifth-year option .

Prior to the 2025 season, the Giants exercised the fifth-year option on Thibodeaux, essentially giving him a fully guaranteed one-year, $14,751,000 contract extension.

If the Giants decided to cut Thibodeaux at some point this season, they would eat that entire salary in dead cap.

Should the Giants trade Thibodeaux before the start of the 2026 season, his entire contract would come off the books.

With a cap figure that large and limited worthwhile free agents available, the 2026 money likely won’t play much of a role in the Giants' decision.

2026 Preview

Considering the significant investment on the edge, it’s highly unlikely that the Giants will extend Thibodeaux past 2026, and will instead look at a trio of Burns, Carter, and Reese.

Although the Giants say they’re not looking to trade Thibodeaux, the right offer will allow them to recoup some value, rather than letting him walk in free agency and risk earning only compensatory picks.

If the Giants do end up feeling like they’re in position to make a run this season, it makes sense for the team to keep him and essentially trade for the opportunity to compete.

Either way, Thibodeaux will be motivated to continue performing at a similar, if not better, level than his 2025 season as he seeks that big pay day.

The other thing to watch is if Thibodeaux’s role changes to that of an early-down defender or run defender. This would allow them to keep Burns or Carter fresh for passing-downs.

Forcing more rotation could also help the Giants keep Thibodeaux as healthy as possible for a potential move, given his injury history in recent years.

Thibodeaux is best equipped in the outside linebacker room to operate a little more as a big edge defender who lines up inside the offensive tackles without giving the offense a massive advantage.

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