Giants' Veteran Receiver Additions Are a Plan, Not a Panic Over Malik Nabers

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers' recovery from a torn ACL has become the Giants' most pressing question as training camp approaches.

In response, the Giants went out and signed a slew of veteran receivers–Calvin Austin, Darnell Mooney, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios–and they drafted Malachi Fields.

While the additions give the Giants a variety of options in how they ultimately shape their receiving corps, the moves also can be viewed as a slight panic about Nabers.

That isn’t necessarily the case, and it’s a point that Eric Edholm of NFL.com made in arguing why the Big Blue faithful should not overreact to the moves .

“Look, I can't assure you Nabers is going to be fine,” Edholm wrote. “New York's certainly a better team with a healthy Nabers, no doubt.

"But I think the G-Men can at least survive if he's not 100 percent to start the season, even if general manager Joe Schoen still believes Nabers will be available for Week 1."

He’s right. Better that the Giants have options in case Nabers isn’t ready to go than to find themselves having to make do with limited personnel, especially considering the shift in the offense, which has second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart learning a slew of new things as part of the offense designed by offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

The Giants' Ground Game Plan Could Ease the Pressure on the Offense

Running back Cam Skattebo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

John Harbaugh made it a point to say he wants his new Giants offense to be very explosive in 2026, but based on some of their offseason moves, that vision could start in the trenches with a super-physical rushing game.

The Giants expect the return of running back Cam Skattebo, who was quickly impressing in his rookie season with his violent style of ball carrying, which helped New York average just over 4 yards per carry.

With Skattebo on track to return to full action by the season opener, the franchise has had its eyes set on building an even tougher presence on the ground, and they've added more fuel with the addition of one of Harbaugh's favorite weapons, veteran fullback Patrick Ricard, from Baltimore in free agency.

A power-running game offers the Giants a chance to build a balanced offense, which, if they can pull it off, will make them less predictable to defend.

That’s precisely the approach that has been a staple of Harbaugh's Ravens squads, who have set the tone early with a ground-and-pound attack that wears down opposing defenses and opens up the passing game.

Baltimore did it well with their former duo of Ricard and Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry, whose sheer size was built for the scheme.

Nabers' skill set, which includes explosiveness, precision route running, and the ability to separate, will always be seen as valuable and irreplaceable.

But if the Giants need to be without him for any period of time, they can at least take solace in the fact that general manager Joe Schoen has given Harbaugh options.

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