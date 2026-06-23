The Giants Have Every Type of Receiver Imaginable. Now They Have to Choose.

The group of receivers that the New York Giants are bringing into the 2026 training camp can best be compared to Baskin-Robbins: they have all the flavors.

With so many different options come very difficult decisions and a lot of storylines. You have receivers who will immediately fill media storylines, like Odell Beckham Jr. and his return to the program. And then you will have guys like Isaiah Hodgins, who is fighting to regain the form that once endeared him to Giants fans.

Then there are guys who seem to be on the hot seat, such as Darius Slayton, who has had both triumphant and less-than-stellar moments with the organization. There is also Jalin Hyatt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and looking to make a significant impact for the first time in his career.

Several new receivers are joining the team via free agency, looking to either prolong their careers or take them to the next level, like Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and Juju Smith-Schuster.

And you also have the rookie storyline: Malachi Fields, looking to hit the ground running in his first season.

With so many options, it's impossible to know what this unit will look like when final roster cuts are made. Will the Giants go the veteran route or lean more into youth? How will Malik Nabers’s recovery timeline sway the final decisions? How many spots will be devoted to special teams contributors?

There just seem to be as many questions about this receiving unit as there are candidates. And because of that, rather than try to establish a depth chart that shows starters and reserves, we’ll instead look at all the candidates who will make this year’s competition one of the most interesting of the Giants’ summer.

Giants Veteran WR Depth Chart

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers: Nabers is the unquestioned top dog of the receiving corps, except he's probably the least healthy of the group. Recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for almost the entire 2025 campaign, people are excited to see what a healthy Nabers can do with Jaxson Dart throwing him passes.

The question is, when will that be? It could be a situation where he's ready to go by the beginning of the season, or he starts the year on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list as they slowly work him back into the lineup to avoid further injuries or unnecessary setbacks.

Once Nabers is healthy, he will give the Giants a dynamic playmaker and a legitimate WR1 to target on a regular basis.

Darius Slayton: Slayton returns to continue the love-hate relationship Giants fans have with him. He is closing in on some franchise receiving records, but he can also be frustrating to watch at times.

While many believe he should not be in the team's immediate future, he still offers them a vertical threat who is better on intermediate routes than he is given credit for.

He dealt with a host of injuries last season, which kept him in and out of the lineup, and we hope for a more consistent, healthier 2026 once he returns from a sports hernia.

Odell Beckham Jr.: Beckham’s return to the Giants is a feel-good story for sure, but what most people really care about is whether he still possesses enough skill to be a viable option in the passing game.

The last time he played extensive minutes was three seasons ago with the Baltimore Ravens. Beckham didn't play in 2025 while recovering from an injury he sustained in 2024. This is his last hurrah as the soon-to-be 34-year-old receiver looks to turn back the clock one more time.

Darnell Mooney: Mooney comes to New York after four seasons with the Chicago Bears and the last two seasons in Atlanta. During his time in Atlanta, he has proven to be a solid WR2 who flashes highlight-reel ability.

His ability to threaten the third level can definitely be a weapon for the Giants, but it will be tough sledding for Mooney, who has to deal with other guys with similar skill sets on the roster.

Juju Smith-Schuster: Smith-Schuster is a 10-year veteran who was a Pro Bowler when he was at the top of his game. Over the past several seasons, he has proven to be a reliable, big-bodied utility receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot.

His two stints with the Kansas City Chiefs demonstrated his ability to serve as a second or third option in a receiving corps. He was signed this offseason on the same day as Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios to add competition to the receiving room.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Calvin Austin III (82) catches the ball during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Calvin Austin: Calvin Austin is one of a couple of speedsters who were added during the offseason through free agency.

After multiple years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which quarterbacks could not consistently take advantage of his speed, there is hope that Austin can fully unlock his potential with the Giants.

Because of his speed, expect him to be a problem for defenses in the slot, attacking the middle of the field vertically or running corner routes and pulling away from free safeties toward the pylons.

Braxton Berrios: Berrios joins the Giants after spending last season with the Houston Texans. He is a former All-Pro kick returner, and with incumbent return man Gunner Olszewski injured, he will fight for the primary return role in 2026.

Despite his size, he still offers quality receiving skills in the short- and intermediate-passing game.

Isaiah Hodgins: Another 6-foot-3 X-body-type receiver on the team. He became a "Big Blue darling" during the 2022 season, when he filled in on a receiving corps that dealt with many injuries.

Since then, he's yet to find a similar form to what he had in 2022. This might be his final opportunity to make a lasting impression with the Giants.

Jalin Hyatt: The speedster out of Tennessee is looking to find a jump-start to his career with this new coaching staff in place.

Over the past three seasons, he has not been able to find his way and settle into a position where he can flourish. He's had his toughness and effort questioned by outsiders, and the opportunities had all but dried up in 2025. This may be his last opportunity with the Giants.

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Beaux Collins (8) runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Beaux Collins: Beaux Collins is coming into his second season with the Giants. He is one of the bigger-bodied receivers on the team, measuring 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds.

During his rookie campaign, he failed to make a big impression when given the opportunity, and he spent the second half of the season on the practice squad.

He will have to not only show improvement on offense but also prove he can be a force on special teams if he wants a chance to make this roster.

Xavier Gipson: Gipson is a three-year vet who played for three different teams during his third season. He went from the Jets to the Philadelphia Eagles and then joined the Giants late in the season, where he was added to the active roster for the final game of the 2025 campaign.

He has experience as a kickoff and punt returner and will look to lean on that experience to help make the final roster.

Ryan Miller: Miller spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was able to find his way onto the field offensively and via special teams in his second season.

While he caught 12 passes in 2024, the bulk of his work has been on special teams, where he accounted for over 50% of the snaps in the last two seasons.

Dalen Cambre: He is one of those undrafted underdogs who is looking to break through on a roster. Expect him to give relentless effort on special teams and try to carve out a spot for himself there.

Receiving reps will be difficult to come by for him, so special teams will have to be his calling card.

Draft Pick

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) awaits a press conference after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Malachi Fields (Round 3 Pick 74): The Giants traded draft assets to acquire Malachi Fields. Many believe he could be their answer as a big, traditional X-receiver, serving as the possession threat across from Malik Nabers when healthy.

It makes sense: he has the frame of an undersized tight end and an exceptional catch radius. He appeared on the NFL radar in his final season with Notre Dame after transferring from Virginia by coming up with countless contested catches in the air.

He shows the ability to gain yards after the catch through sheer physicality, and he has shown plus skills as a perimeter blocker.

With all the veterans on this team, you would think he could slowly integrate himself into the offense. But that likely depends on Nabers's health. If he's not ready to go, Fields could see an influx of snaps.

What We Know: The Final Receiving Corps is a Matter of Taste

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

When you look at the names and you break down the physical attributes of the receivers on the Giants roster going into training camp, they have every type of receiver you can possibly ask for.

They have big receivers who can win with size and body positioning with large catch radii. They also have small receivers who can get in and out of breaks quickly and be a nuisance in the screen and short game.

Of course, they have speedsters who can take the top off the defense and stretch the field, allowing them to attack the intermediate areas.

They have multiple receivers who are versatile enough to line up and be effective on the perimeter or in the slot. They can operate on the move or from a static position. All of these options come in different shapes and sizes, as well as age groups and experience levels. The Giants won't need to look at the waiver wire to find a piece they need in this room; it's all here as they enter training camp.

What We Don’t Know: Youth or Veterans?

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

We know the final receiving corps will be a mix of young talents still looking to solidify their names in the NFL and veteran players who can provide mentorship and clutch playmaking with their experience.

What we don't know is whether the Giants will decide to fill the room predominantly with younger talent or with veterans, the latter of whom might give them a better chance to win right away.

Odds are it will be a mix, with more of a slant toward youth, the veterans tasked with doing the heavy lifting, at least in the beginning, while the youth grows into their roles to set the team up for success over the next few years.

If you consider Nabers and Fields as the two automatically safe guys on the team, then the rest of the receivers (including Darius Slayton) will come down to whether the team believes in the short-term viability of winning or the long-term view of building out a sustainable program.

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