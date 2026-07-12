Giants' First-round Underwhelming Upside? So Claims New Re-ranking of NFL's Top-10 Draft Haul

The New York Giants ' 2026 NFL Draft class could very well shape the next decade of the franchise, their latest crop of prospects set to communicate head coach John Harbaugh's long-term plan for Big Blue.

The Giants selected linebacker Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick and then scooped up offensive tackle-turned-guard Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa at No. 10. If those two players do not fulfill their potential, Harbaugh will have trouble conveying his vision to the public. Justin Melo of the NFL Draft on SI is generally optimistic.

When ranking every first-round selection from best to worst based on long-term upside, he slotted Reese and Mauigoa at No. 7 and No. 12, respectively.

Although those numbers are lower than their actual draft status, fans would probably be pleased if the team's supposedly top-two rookies are among the top-15 in their class.

New York had opportunities to take other players at the same position; however, it would sting if Reese had an inferior career to Washington Commanders LB and former Ohio State teammate Sonny Styles.

Melo ranked the latter at No. 3. He also placed Mauigoa below fellow offensive lineman Spencer Fano, who was picked by the Cleveland Browns right before the Giants grabbed the Miami mauler.

The NY Giants are prioritizing toughness

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arvell Reese is a ferocious athlete who should log some snaps at edge rusher during the season. The All-American flourished in Columbus, recording six and a half sacks, 69 combined tackles, and 10 tackles for loss during his junior campaign.

While there are those who believe he is best-suited to pressure the quarterback, Reese has the explosiveness and power to help the squad cure its ongoing woes on run defense. He is already impressing his teammates and coaches.

Mauigoa is similarly acclimating himself to the Giants. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder surrendered only three sacks across his final two seasons at Miami and will now bring his noteworthy strength to the guard spot. He has the benefit of joining an offensive line that is already quite cohesive.

Just like Reese has an effective veteran like Tremaine Edmunds to lean on, Mauigoa has had the chance to spend time with former Giants center Jon Feliciano . How he adjusts to his new position will have a massive impact on New York's 2026-27 campaign.

If the All-American can close off the inside, the Giants may be able to fully unlock their running game. It is not outrageous to say that Mauigoa is the key to bringing balance to the offense.

All's Fair in Preseason Ratings—Until Further Notice

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants rookies Arvell Reese (52), Colton Hood (12), Malachi Fields (0) and Francis Mauigoa (65) walk off the field after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were other options John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen could have pursued in the NFL Draft, but now that the decisions have been made, it is important to acknowledge what these players are already bringing to the Meadowlands.

While there are rookies with higher ceilings, the Giants' first-round picks each have enough upside to elevate the franchise.

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