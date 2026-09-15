Giants Rank No. 4 in NFL Franchise Value in New Study

The New York Giants are pushing through one of the darkest periods in their 100-plus-year history, losing a franchise-worst 27 games across the last two seasons and making the playoffs just twice since 2011. They have fired four head coaches in the last nine years, and the front office has had its own bevy of problems.

But the Giants' brand still commands plenty of attention, and a ton of money. Big Blue is among the five most valuable teams in the NFL, per CNBC, ranking at No. 4 with a $12.5 billion valuation.

The NFL now boasts five teams worth more than $12 billion, according to CNBC’s Official NFL Team Valuations 2026. The Dallas Cowboys, valued at $16 billion, top the list, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at $14.5 billion, Las Vegas Raiders at $13 billion, New York Giants at $12.5… pic.twitter.com/cKbLMadFaX — CNBC (@CNBC) September 9, 2026

New York ranks just ahead of the New England Patriots and just behind the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys, which are valued at a whopping $16 billion.

The Giants' revenue clocks in at $794 million, which, despite being considerably lower than the other squads in the top five, is still well above the per-team average revenue of $723 million.

These findings follow an August report by Sportico that ranked New York even higher.

A fiercely loyal and incredibly patient fan base, the New York media market, and a storied history that includes four Super Bowl victories and four pre-merger NFL championships have all helped the Giants stay profitable and influential. Now, the on-field results must catch up to the dollar figures.

New head coach John Harbaugh could drive the value up even more if he implements meaningful change in the Meadowlands. He guided the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs in 12 of his 18 campaigns at the helm, and if he can accumulate postseason berths with New York, the franchise’s value will continue to multiply at a substantial rate.

The Giants and the Raiders are both near the top of this list despite being among the least relevant teams in the league for much of the last decade-plus. Some organizations are cash cows regardless of their level of success. New York clearly falls into that category.

Fans typically have a breaking point, but the NFL is an ever-growing beast that gobbles up everything in its vicinity. A franchise with a rich tradition that resonates with people in major cities will only grow both in value and in the loyalty of its fan base.

If Harbaugh, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and an impressive pass-rushing unit all help deliver on that front, then New York could find itself a bit higher on CNBC's next list of valuations.

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