PFF Ranked the Giants' Offensive Line 22nd. The Tape Says Otherwise.

In the New York Giants ' 28-20 season opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, their new offense under head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looked like a well-oiled machine that hadn't taken the field yet.

Despite the scheme change and a Cowboys defense that made a few key additions to get after the quarterback, Big Blue still moved the football all night.

The Giants finished the victory with almost 400 yards of total offense and an average of 5.8 yards per play. They had the same number of possessions as Dallas, but dominated the time of possession behind a solid mix of run and pass plays that generated four drives of 10+ plays and four total touchdowns.offensive

Those numbers suggest an outstanding night by an offensive line coming off a strong 2025 season. Not so much in Pro Football Focus' weekly offensive line rankings after the first weekend of the 2026 season.

The outlet ranked New York's unit 22nd in the league, a baffling placement.

An Offensive Placement for the Giants' O-Line

PFF's placement of the Giants' front, for which they offered no real explanation, was shocking.

On the most important metrics, the starting five did an impeccable job protecting the pocket for Jaxson Dart and the rest of the huddle, allowing just three hits on the second-year gunslinger and eight pressures overall.

The more impressive side was the right side, where veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa were flawless in the pressure department across 68 combined pass-blocking snaps.

If the football minds at the outlet wanted to make a point, it was the Giants' left side that struggled a bit against the Cowboys' pass rush. Stalwart left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Jon Runyan both finished in the bottom half of the team in pass-blocking grade, with five pressures between them.

Still, whether by air or on the ground, the Giants offensive line kept it moving all night against Dallas' reloaded defense and weren't held responsible for either of the two sacks Dart took, which came from decision-making around the pocket.

With their efforts, the Giants left opening weekend holding the NFL's best huddle in three average-drive metrics (time, plays, and yards), an element of Harbaugh's new system the franchise hopes to make a staple of its game plan in future games.

They also boast the same level of success in late-down conversions, something that was more of an issue for them in 2025, when they finished 14th in third downs and 25th in fourth-down percentage.

Overall, the team left with a win and their most productive offensive showing in a season opener since 2022, when they also garnered 394 yards in the Week 1 road win over the Tennessee Titans.

None of that sounds like a unit that should have been hanging around the basement in the league, even with the grace of realizing we are just one game into a long 18-week journey.

As the focus turns to Week 2 and a Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and their highly talented defense, the Giants offensive line will need to clean up any weak links before facing an opponent coming in hot to avenge their miserable season-opening performance overseas.

They luckily won't have to face the fearsome skills of Myles Garrett, who is missing the contest due to a knee injury.

Still, the return of future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be waiting for them as he makes his 2026 season debut after coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams' quest for a Lombardi trophy.

If the Giants' front five can work together to shut Donald and company and help deliver another upset win for Big Blue, perhaps they'll see the justified rise from the minds at PFF in their new rankings.

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