The New York Giants may learn the difficult lesson that change takes time in 2026. After joining the franchise in January, head coach John Harbaugh has overturned almost every area of the building and the upcoming season will test how fast that change can translate to wins.

The offseason transformation has created optimism regarding the Giants' outlook in 2026. A few analysts have even named New York a potential playoff team in Harbaugh's first season.

But Gordon McGuinness of PFF is urging caution. In a recent article naming the biggest concern for every NFL team, he named the amount of roster turnover as a sign that Big Blue might still be another year away before they can “make a serious push for the postseason.”

While the Giants technically have 10 projected new starters between the offense and defense, the number is a bit skewed.

The calculation includes both fullback Patrick Ricard and rookie receiver Malachi Fields, who may not often share the field at the same time. The other new offensive starters included are rookie guard Francis Mauigoa and tight end Isaiah Likely.

On defense, defensive linemen DJ Reader and Shelby Harris, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese, and cornerback Greg Newsome II are stepping into starting roles after joining the team this offseason.

Again, this count is a bit skewed, since not all of the newcomers will be on the field at the same time for every snap.

Still, the amount of roster turnover is worth considering in 2026 projections for Big Blue. These players are in a new building with new teammates, and they're learning new schemes.

Even the players who were in New York last season are adjusting to new systems on offense, defense, and special teams, with quarterback Jaxson Dart facing the biggest adjustment of all as he continues to develop a comfort level working under center. It could take until the season's midpoint for both sides of the ball to hit their stride.

If the Giants miss the playoffs in 2026 due to a slow start, the season won't be a failure. This team should be judged more heavily by its performance in December than by its appearance in September.

The foundations of a contender are being built in East Rutherford. Don't be surprised if the construction project takes longer than expected to be finished.

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