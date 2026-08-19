The Giants Were Ranked 22nd in ESPN's Future Power Rankings—Here's Why That's Too Low

The New York Giants have spent the 2026 offseason trying to strike a balance between being competitive now and building for the future.

While the roster is centered around young players like Jaxson Dart , Malik Nabers, and Abdul Carter, the rest of the squad is largely filled out by aging veterans.

That young core isn't enough to impress ESPN's panel of NFL analysts. Louis Riddick, Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, and Seth Walder recently came together to form a power ranking of every team's outlook from 2027 to 2029.

The Giants ranked 22nd, the lowest ranking NFC East team. Big Blue ranked 29th in overall roster construction (excluding quarterback) and 32nd in front-office rating.

Riddick said, "As exciting as the upside is for Dart, Nabers, and RB Cam Skattebo, their availability worries me. Nabers is coming off a significant knee injury, Skattebo is returning from a significant lower leg injury, and Dart has to modify his play style by reducing the number of hits he absorbs."

Concerns about the trio's health are fair — they only shared the field for one game last season — but the overall ranking misses the mark.

Why Giants Have a Better Outlook than Analysts Believe

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh chats with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) after a touchdown during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall roster construction and front office evaluation significantly weighed down the Giants' ranking. In the other two graded areas (quarterback and coaching), they were in the middle of the pack. But New York is set up for success, especially in the long term.

The roster is as balanced as it has been in years. Not only do the G-Men have capable starters at nearly every spot on the field, but they have enough depth to carry on if starters miss time. Offseason additions like wide receiver Darnell Mooney and cornerback Greg Newsome II help establish a baseline of competence at positions where New York has previously bottomed out.

The Giants have had a strong run of first-round draft selections , forming the young core that will define their next half-decade. From 2024 to 2026, New York has picked Nabers, Carter, Dart, Arvell Reese, and Francis Mauigoa in the first round. The first three have already shown signs of living up to their potential, and rookies Reese and Mauigoa have shown positive returns this summer.

Assuming year-two progress from Dart and Carter, the Giants will have one of the best young cores in the league.

Harbaugh's Fingerprints Are Already on the Roster

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the front office, general manager Joe Schoen's presence shouldn't weigh as heavily as it would have a year ago. John Harbaugh clearly influences roster moves. The Giants signed six former Baltimore Ravens players this offseason: Isaiah Likely, Daniel Faalele (since traded), Patrick Ricard, Ar'Darius Washington, Jordan Stout, and Chandler Martin.

Clearly, the new head coach has some pull in the team-building side of the organization. If he continues to implement Baltimore's roster construction strategy, New York will have nothing to worry about.

Big Blue's future warrants more optimism than it is currently receiving.

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