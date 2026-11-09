Giants Winners and Losers: Arvell Reese Dominates as Giants End Long Drought in Philly

The Big Blue football world was a very different place the last time the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 27, 2013.

Eli Manning was still the starting quarterback and Tom Coughlin the head coach. The Giants were two seasons removed from a Super Bowl championship. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was a rookie. Victor Cruz was salsa-ing his way into the hearts of Giants fans. And fans were getting down with JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul).

Yes, it’s been a long time, but the winless drought in Philadelphia is finally over for the Giants. Relying on old-school physicality and timely completions, Big Blue earned a 19-11 road win over their longstanding foe.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was the desired result. So let’s look back at those who really stood out and those who didn’t.

Winners

LB Arvell Reese

The No. 5 overall pick has emerged as the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite before the Giants battled the Eagles. Still, he solidified himself as one of the league’s top linebackers this season after a dominant showing in Philly.

Arvell Reese was instantly labeled a draft-day steal not only because of his run-stopping ability, which he displayed again, but also because of his pass-rushing prowess. That was also on display Sunday afternoon.

Reese registered three sacks, 10 solo tackles and a forced fumble, posting the best game of a young yet highly promising NFL career. He continues to move with force and speed, a brutal combination that terrorized Joe Milton III and the Eagles’ offensive line.

Dennard Wilson’s defense was excellent overall, but No. 52 claimed most of the spotlight. When a 21-year-old with limited NFL experience can carry a unit to a divisional victory, the future should be bright. Heck, the present is already looking quite sunny, and Reese is a big reason why.

DT D.J. Reader

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive line DJ Reader (98) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 32-year-old defensive tackle who signed with the organization almost two months after free agency began has become one of the team’s most important players .

Reader has been a pillar of consistency for the Giants, and Week 9 was no different. He recorded his first sack of the year in the first quarter and had four total pressures , per Pro Football Focus.

Reader is helping New York’s run defense gradually leave the NFL’s bottom tier and inch toward adequate territory.

WR Darnell Mooney

The veteran wide receiver’s stock has fallen since he joined the franchise, but he can still produce in spurts. Darnell Mooney was arguably the Giants’ most dependable and clutch pass-catcher against the Eagles.

The 29-year-old deep threat linked up with Jameis Winston for a critical 27-yard reception in the third quarter on what became the go-ahead drive. He finished with a team-high 54 receiving yards, averaging 18.0 yards per catch.

New York already feels good about Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely, and there is plenty to like about rookie Malachi Fields. If Mooney can occasionally do damage downfield, then a previously listless pass-catching group may actually be quite stout.

CB Greg Newsome II

New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fresh off signing a three-year, $46 million contract extension , Greg Newsome II made his presence known in coverage and against the run. He allowed two receptions on four targets for a measly 13 yards and posted three stops, according to PFF.

Newsome is showing great awareness on the field, staying close to WRs and adjusting as a tackler when necessary. No longer a question mark, the sixth-year cornerback is a stabilizing force in the secondary.

QB Jameis Winston

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) runs off the field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unpredictable signal-caller was under center for only one complete series, but he maximized his playing time and delivered the difference-making drive.

While J.J. McCarthy nursed a hip injury , Winston gashed the Eagles’ defense. He made stellar throws to Mooney and Fields, did not get rattled, and found Likely for a five-yard touchdown.

His 71-yard outing gifted the G-Men a 13-8 lead, which is all a dialed-in defense needed to secure the W. There are obvious drawbacks to employing Winston as a regular starter, but at his best , he can make momentum-swinging plays. He might get the chance to do so again if McCarthy is forced to miss time.

K Dominic Zvada

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We cannot overlook the undrafted rookie kicker. Dominic Zvada has been in the “Losers” lounge lately, but he showed incredible mental fortitude by bouncing back and converting all four of his field goal attempts.

Given the offense’s scuffles, New York would not have won without Zvada. He drilled a 53-yarder less than five minutes into the game and added two 49-yarders, the second of which put the Giants up two possessions with 4:24 left.

Few kickers can save themselves from free fall and enjoy a midseason turnaround. Zvada is back on an upward trajectory.

Losers

LG Jon Runyan Jr.

Jon Runyan Jr. is one of two guards in this category, but I need to make something clear. Almost the entire offensive line could be here. Even Andrew Thomas struggled to contain Philly’s front seven. The interior, however, had an especially tough time.

Runyan surrendered four pressures , three of which were hurries. His showing in fact continues to raise questions as to why the Giants inked him to a two-year, $22 million extension in September that included new money.

Backup quarterbacks and injury-ravaged backfields require more support from the O-line. Runyan was undoubtedly the biggest part of the interior offensive line that didn’t bring its A-game to the party this week.

RG Francis Mauigoa

After enjoying arguably the best game of his rookie campaign in Week 7, Francis Mauigoa struggled against the Eagles' more physically dominating defensive front.

He was overpowered at various points during this divisional clash. The 21-year-old right guard allowed one sack and one other pressure , but he still looked outmatched far too often. His run blocking, like that of his fellow interior offensive linemen, was atrocious, MAuigoa earning a season-low 39.9 mark from PFF.

Better days will come, just as one did in Week 7, but until then, Mauigoa will continue to experience growing pains.

PR Charlie Jones

New York Giants wide receiver Charlie Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants hoped for the best with putting Jones out there despite the hand injury that kept him on the injury report all week.

The decision nearly hurt them. Jones failed to track a ball early in the second quarter, but he tried to catch it anyway. His bold attempt to salvage the play resulted in a muffed punt that gave the Eagles possession on the Giants’ 47-yard line.

Fortunately, a ford fumble by Arvell Reese spared Jones further embarrassment and kept New York within two points.

Jones is hurting, and the Giants are short on viable returners, so there may not be a quick fix. At the very least, they must keep the ball off the ground.

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