Have you ever seen the movie The Human Centipede? My college roommate Bill and I watched it on the day we moved out of our senior apartment and it still makes my stomach flop like a beached jellyfish. It’s literally about a scientist who kidnaps people and sews them, one after the other, mouth to butt.

I bring this up to remind everyone that the Lions did the human centipede celebration on Sunday and, in a world where the NFL has fined people for simply suggesting a referee made a bad call, or pantomiming finger guns like a toddler, or mimicking the drinking of a bottle of juice, acting like you are attached to your teammate’s butt is totally cool? I’m not a narc or anything but maybe we all need to reevaluate our priorities when it comes to what we’re trying to teach the next generation.

Anyway, welcome to the Week 11 Power Rankings. Sit wherever.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last week’s result: beat Titans, 40–23

This week: at Giants

Jacksonville sat its two new acquisitions and throttled the Titans anyway. Travis Hunter is making plays in every phase. Parker Washington can levitate and Liam Coen is more intense than Ben Afflek in The Accountant. I like Jacksonville’s defense in a slight edge over Buffalo’s, hence the Bills taking the No. 2 spot this week.

2. Buffalo Bills (8–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last week’s result: beat Jets, 31–12

This week: vs. Dolphins

I thought New York City sports talk radio had an interesting response to the idea that if Josh Allen got hit like Geno Smith did, every flag on the field would have been thrown (as Aaron Glenn suggested to referees on Sunday ): Actually, Allen would have probably already been in the end zone. So it wouldn’t have even come to this.

3. San Francisco 49ers (8–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last week’s result: beat Cowboys, 46–40

This week: vs. Vikings (Mexico City)

It was incredibly fun to see this team against a JV defense. The gap between the best offensive playcaller and the worst defensive playcaller in the NFL is absolutely off-the-cliff steep. A reminder that if you’re going to bring anything but your A-game against Kyle Shanahan, you’re better off not showing up at all.

4. Minnesota Vikings (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last week’s result: beat Packers, 30–10

This week: vs. 49ers (Mexico City)

Kirk Cousins is going to be able to give this defense a lead more regularly. While that doesn’t always mean a ton, it completely changes the complexion of a generational defense that has trailed on 30% of its snaps so far this season and couldn’t totally flex.

5. Chicago Bears (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Saints

When the Bears are on a bye and one of the premier matchups in the NFL on a given week is Saints-Panthers, it feels like watching SEC football one night and then the Division III pre-playoffs the following morning. The dropoff between good and bad in the NFL is incredibly stark this year.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions during the Bengals' five-game winning streak. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last week’s result: beat Steelers, 38–18

This week: at Commanders

A massive statement victory in a trouncing of the Steelers takes Cincinnati to the forefront of a division in which Cleveland remains the lone thorn in its side. Joe Burrow cannot throw four touchdowns a game every week, though, and we’ll see if the necessary offensive evolutions emerge following this boon time.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last week’s result: beat Falcons, 35–13

This week: vs. Cardinals

Emmett Johnson is so freaky athletic in space and looks to be made of some bendable symbiote whenever someone tries to tackle him in space. So, another really fun development for people trying to stop the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes machine.

8. Seattle Seahawks (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 21–13

This week: idle

Alert: The Seahawks have allowed the fewest yards per game out of any team since 1999, and are still really, really good on defense.

9. Detroit Lions (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last week’s result: beat Patriots, 35–10

This week: vs. Buccaneers

I hate to knock the Lions down after a convincing win over the Patriots, but losing Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson may be a bridge too far for this team to recover from. I think the Lions are still good enough to limp into the playoffs, but can this offense score at a historic rate to make up for all the attrition?

10. Los Angeles Rams (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 34–6

This week: idle

The Rams pivoted from 13 personnel to 20 personnel (two running backs, no tight ends). As I wrote in the offseason, it’s not about following Sean McVay and doing what he does. It’s about doing what no one else is prepared to stop.

11. Denver Broncos (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Raiders

The remaining schedule for almost all of the relevant teams in the AFC looks…delicious? Sometimes, it’s hard to see what the NFL is trying to do and, obviously, it’s impossible to predict meaningful games in May. But Denver is going to be playing in banger after banger after this week’s matchup with Fernando Mendoza.

12. Green Bay Packers (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last week’s result: lost to Vikings, 30–10

This week: idle

At the end of the day, after several beautiful and frantic Jordan Love games, the truth is this: The Packers’ offensive line cannot handle a defensive front like Minnesota’s. Period. Love had one of the fastest snap to throw times in the NFL this past weekend. It. Did. Not. Matter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 312 yards and rushed for 49 more in Sunday's win over the Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Cleveland Browns (6–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 19

Last week’s result: beat Texans, 27–24

This week: idle

Bouncing back from the loss to New Orleans showed exactly why Todd Monken is a front runner (runaway candidate?) for Coach of the Year. Quick question: What does the NFL and its voters do if Deshaun Watson is also the runaway candidate for Comeback Player of the Year (as I predicted in this year’s 100 Bold Predictions )?

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 38–18

This week: at Eagles

The Bengals forced Pittsburgh to play a game the team is simply not capable of playing. If the Steelers cannot stick to you like an unwanted horsefly and grind out victories that reward Aaron Rodgers’s very specific offense, they’re not going to survive in a shootout. They may have been outed as “unserious” in terms of AFC North contenders.

15. New York Giants (5–3–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last week’s result: lost to Commanders, 24–21

This week: vs. Jaguars

Coming out of the miniature bye, the Giants still control the destiny of the NFC East. Even with Jacksonville, Seattle, Detroit and San Francisco on the remaining schedule, taking care of business against a lackluster field featuring Indianapolis, Cleveland, Dallas and Philadelphia will land Big Blue in the postseason.

16. Washington Commanders (3–5–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 28

Last week’s result: beat Giants, 24–21

This week: vs. Bengals

I don’t know what to do with any of these teams. I think that Washington has a higher ceiling than a majority of the NFC South, hence its positioning here. The same goes for the quarterback. I’m not sure there’s a run that Dan Quinn can put together to save his gig but compared to the rest of the NFL, this collection of players is not that god-awful.

17. Carolina Panthers (4–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 24

Last week’s result: beat Saints, 20–17

This week: vs. Ravens

Alright, let’s start talking NFC South. This Panthers-Saints game was awful and penalty-ridden, but Chuba Hubbard is one of the great underrated athletes in the NFL. Late in a brutal, taxing game he took every touch of a critical touchdown drive. Dave Canales was right to identify him right away as a program cornerstone.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 21

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Lions

I think right now, the only responsible take is that Tampa Bay will probably win the NFC South. From Weeks 6 to 10, the NFL leader in EPA per play allowed (thanks in large part to the washed-out Falcons game) is Todd Bowles’s crew. Having one exceptional unit out of three for any team in this division is going to be good enough.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (4–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 20

Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 21–13

This week: at Broncos

Here’s a column on the Fernando Mendoza debut and the question that’s been bothering me: If the Raiders were going to wait on playing Mendoza, why change their minds with the Seattle Seahawks on the schedule.

20. Houston Texans (3–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

Last week’s result: lost to Browns, 27–24

This week: vs. Colts

The Texans’ defense was a unit that preyed on its opponents by presenting pure simplicity at the line and then winning at every position. A year later, opponents like Todd Monken are looking at coverages from a year ago that are still being run and preying on that same simplicity.

21. New Orleans Saints (3–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 23

Last week’s result: lost to Panthers, 20–17

This week: at Bears

This may be the defining stat of the Kellen Moore era. Warning: It is…not great .

22. Atlanta Falcons (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 22

Last week’s result: lost to Chiefs, 35–13

This week: idle

I was surprised by the almost total lack of fight from this Atlanta team post trade deadline. J.J. Watt mentioned that players were “mourning” the loss of Jessie Bates III from the secondary. The funeral analogy was apt.

The injury to quarterback Drake Maye leaves Patriots coach Mike Vrabel with a massive problem to solve. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. New England Patriots (5–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 35–10

This week: idle

There’s been a lot of discussion this season in New England about cohesion and some of the team’s best players experiencing unforeseen dips in performance. That sounds like the perfect long-term project for a CEO head coach who is not responsible for calling plays on either side of the ball.

24. Baltimore Ravens (4–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 18

Last week’s result: lost to Chargers, 23–20

This week: at Panthers

Woof.

Outside of the whole quarterback issue and the losing to the Chargers issue, are we ready to talk about the fact that Jesse Minter’s defense has not been all that great yet?

25. Arizona Cardinals (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 25

Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 34–6

This week: at Chiefs

Carson Beck was never going to fare well against the Rams in his first NFL start. But I think his game was way better than the box score indicated. Lots of weird drops, bobbled picks, all of it. Can he hang onto the job long-term? Probably not. But could he have a little Tyler Shough-style fight in him? No question.

26. Dallas Cowboys (4–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 27

Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 46–40

This week: vs. Titans

Brian Schottenheimer wouldn’t commit to the status quo at defensive coordinator and, while I feel like it’s a pile-on festival with Christian Parker at this point, I’m not sure that he can last much longer without a major riot on behalf of the fan base at this point.

27. Indianapolis Colts (3–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 26

Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 24–22

This week: at Texans

I do wonder if Indianapolis’s soft schedule to start last season ended up being the worst possible thing that could have happened to this franchise. Inspiring false confidence, wasting draft equity and—underrated—the inability to trade Shane Steichen and actually get something for him.

28. Tennessee Titans (1–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 29

Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 40–23

This week: at Cowboys

Joey Slye had one of the hits of the year against Jacksonville (another game where the Titans were weirdly close to a far superior opponent, by the way). By the way, he is a kicker .

Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins have been in several close games lately, with four of their last five losses coming by seven points or fewer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Miami Dolphins (1–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 17

Last week’s result: lost to Colts, 24–22

This week: at Bills

The Dolphins were a kicker away from logging another victory (and cut said kicker after the loss). I feel like we’re at the point in the Jeff Hafley era where the rubber meets the road and we end the season with some meaningful wins.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (2–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 31

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Steelers

I had an interesting discussion with some folks around the league this past week. If the Eagles were to change head coaches at the end of this season (which, for the record, I don’t think they should do), what would the market look like for Nick Sirianni? I think the level of interest would be higher than expected.

31. New York Jets (2–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 30

Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 31–12

This week: at Chargers

I wonder where the Woody Johnson who could not help himself from firing Robert Saleh is? The Aaron Glenn regime has been so much more embarrassing and damaging, at least in my opinion.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (1–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 32

Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 23–20

This week: vs. Jets

The Chargers now have the opportunity to be the funniest 9–8 team in NFL history. Maybe my playoff prediction isn’t totally dead yet? (It’s totally dead).