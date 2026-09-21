Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football: Game Time, TV /Radio Info, Odds

Before the start of the regular season, the New York Giants weren't expected to hold a candle to the Los Angeles Rams. But after an electric Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Big Blue has made the Monday Night Football showdown must-see TV.

The Giants will try to leave Week 2 undefeated, joining the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC East with a 2-0 record. With a win, they would hit the halfway point toward matching their win total from the 2025 season.

The Rams look more vulnerable than expected after one game. After entering the year as one of the Super Bowl favorites, they dropped their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 27-7.

Superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett will miss this game after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Rams will get some of their talent advantage back, though, as Aaron Donald is expected to return.

Meanwhile, the Giants will be limited at cornerback because Paulson Adebo is out and Deonte Banks is questionable. That could leave them Rams wideouts Puka Nacua (if he plays) and Davante Adams.

This game is pivotal for both teams. While the Rams need a win to get their Super Bowl hopes back on track, the Giants can put themselves in a favorable position in their fight to end their playoff drought.

How to Watch/Listen

Who : Los Angeles Rams (0-1) vs New York Giants (1-0)

: Los Angeles Rams (0-1) vs New York Giants (1-0) What : First meeting since Dec. 31st, 2023, between the two teams, Rams won 26-25

: First meeting since Dec. 31st, 2023, between the two teams, Rams won 26-25 When : Monday, Sept. 21st, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, Sept. 21st, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET Where : SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TV : ABC and ESPN - Joe Buck Play-by-Play. Troy Aikman, Analyst. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge, Sideline.

: ABC and ESPN - Joe Buck Play-by-Play. Troy Aikman, Analyst. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge, Sideline. Radio : WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.

: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline. Referee: Brad Allen

Series History

The Giants and Rams have not met since the 2023 season, when the Rams escaped East Rutherford with a 26-25 win. The Rams have won each of their last four meetings with the Giants, with Big Blue's most recent win in the series coming in 2016, when they beat L.A. 17-10.

The Rams lead the all-time series with a 3017 record. The earliest meeting between the two sides dates back to 1938, when the Rams were based in Cleveland. John Harbaugh holds a 2-2 record against Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Spread: Rams -6.5, Giants +6.5

MoneyLine: Rams -310, Giants +250

Over/Under: O/U 47.5 points

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