Giants Reportedly Eye Ravens’ RB Justice Hill While Jonathan Taylor Talks Linger

The New York Giants seem to want to add a running back, not only to reinforce depth in their depleted backfield, but also to add a potential bell cow who can carry the bulk of the load.

To that end, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Giants reached out to the Baltimore Ravens , head coach John Harbaugh’s former team, to inquire about a running back, but not Derrick Henry, whom Schefter said the Ravens have not considered trading before Tuesday’s deadline.

Instead, the Giants have reportedly inquired about obtaining running back/kickoff returner Justice Hill from the Ravens.

Hill, 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, was selected by Harbaugh and the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2019 draft following a strong career at Oklahoma State, where he earned two first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2016.

The 28-year-old Hill has appeared in 93 games for the Ravens with five starts. He has 301 regular-season rushing attempts for 1,495 yards and nine touchdowns, and has caught 136 of 177 pass targets for 1,017 yards and five scores.

Hill also has kickoff return experience, having recorded 1,009 yards on 39 kickoff returns (25.9 yards per return).

Hill is currently in the final year of a two-year extension, which pays him $2.75 million in base salary and $14,705 per game he’s active.

Reading Between the Lines

The Giants have been heavily linked to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as the trade deadline approaches. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh and the Giants are believed to want a running back not just for the short term but for the long term.

While they could easily seek to extend the expiring contract of a player they acquire, such as Hill, it might make more sense in this case for the Giants to try to sign him in free agency so they don’t have to give up any draft assets (assuming they don’t land their other reported option, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor).

Speaking of Taylor, there may be some gamesmanship at play if the Giants’ reported interest in Hill is accurate. The Colts are thought to be holding out for the best possible deal for Taylor, which means any trade is likely to go down to the wire.

The Giants currently have a thinned-out running back room. They released Najee Harris a few weeks ago, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on IR with a hamstring strain. In addition, their de facto RB1, Cam Skattebo, is dealing with a hamstring strain of his own and is listed as “doubtful” on this week’s injury report.

The Giants have two critical divisional games, against the Eagles and the Commanders, sandwiched around the Nov. 10 trade deadline. New York is also thought to be exploring options at defensive tackle, but it’s unclear whether it can satisfy both reported needs or will have to prioritize one over the other.

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