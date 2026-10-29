The New York Giants made a statement when head coach John Harbaugh benched quarterback Jameis Winston and handed the starting job to J.J. McCarthy for the team’s final game before the bye week, against the Houston Texans.

Still, very few people were buying into what was being labeled a “desperation move.”

McCarthy, for whom the Giants traded a fifth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings to back up Winston after Jaxson Dart went down for the season, came in relief of the veteran gunslinger in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints and nearly authored an incredible comeback. Even so, the reaction was far less enthusiastic than the crowd's cheers at MetLife Stadium.

The former No. 10 pick responded perfectly for all the doubters, completing 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 252 yards while picking apart a more feared Texans defense to lead the Giants to a shocking 27-21 overtime win in a game they entered as double-digit underdogs.

Not all of his individual stats were flashy. Still, the victory made many, including SI’s Conor Orr, realize something had changed with this version of the Giants as they improved to 4-2-1 and gave themselves a bigger cushion in the NFC East heading into the off week.

Orr admitted his faults in questioning the decision to turn the offense over to No. 18 and made amends by raising New York to No. 17 in his latest MMQB NFL power rankings .

“I posted this on Sunday, and I want to echo it here: I am fully aboard the Giants’ bandwagon (mostly because my 5-year-old has adopted them as his team),” Orr said. “But I deserve to pay an entrance fee first in the form of a public flogging, given that I was very, very hard to convince.”

Giants Aiming to Conquer the Division in the Second Half of the Season

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, much of the Giants’ potential promise rested on Dart and whether he could make it through a full season without succumbing to injury.

When Dart’s campaign ended two weeks in, much of the belief in Harbaugh’s locker room seemed to go with it. Skepticism only grew as injuries to key figures like linebackers Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds piled up, and the switch to McCarthy, whose early NFL career hadn’t inspired much confidence, emboldened the doubters further.

Granted, McCarthy came in after missing his entire rookie year with the Vikings because of a knee injury, then started only 10 games in 2025, posting a 6-4 record but a mediocre 57.6% completion percentage and an 11-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Questions also lingered about McCarthy’s fit with the culture Harbaugh was quickly building in East Rutherford, but none of that mattered to the established head coach. Like any of his bold moves so far, it aligned with what gave his team the best chance to win football games.

As split as Orr and others may have been on Harbaugh’s handling of certain roster decisions in his first six games in command, McCarthy was validated by his performance and by how the rest of the players rallied around their new starter against the Texans.

With a full game under his belt, McCarthy displayed total poise in the pocket, throwing at a 7.5-yard clip that marked the highest single-game average with at least 20 completions by a Giants quarterback this season.

His ability to take off with the football also helped revive the RPO-style offense that Matt Nagy had been eager to run with Dart. The run game exploded for 188 yards and three touchdowns as the Texans had to respect the mobile quarterback.

Along with a better performance from the defense, those elements sparked a massive win over Houston that sends the Giants into the bye week with a two-game lead in the division and, suddenly, the respect of the rest of the league, with a chance to make some noise as the calendar flips to November.

The Giants will get some well-deserved rest in Week 8. Still, as their rivals continue dealing with their own issues, Big Blue could return with a chance to cement its first claim to the NFC East crown since 2011, including by handling its remaining divisional business over the next two months of the regular season.

Harbaugh certainly isn’t leading a perfect group into the second half, and a few more surprise moves could come as the trade deadline looms, helping plug holes on both sides of the ball and get better for a postseason push.

For those who keep questioning how he is leaving his fingerprints on the organization or entrusting McCarthy to light the torch for the offense in the weeks to come, it has all been done with competitive balance in mind.

Neither Harbaugh nor his players are backing down from the goals he set on the first day of camp just because injuries have taken away a few talented leaders or because the schedule gets tougher after the break.

He sees a leader in McCarthy who can take the Giants the distance, and he isn’t buying the stories about his starting quarterback’s past after what he's seen in two short weeks of game action.

So far, the results speak for themselves, and the hope is that Harbaugh’s vindication continues when the Giants return and prepare for a big matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles two Sundays from now.

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