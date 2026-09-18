Giants' Blended Run Scheme Unlocks Cam Skattebo's Breakout Potential

The New York Giants formed a curious collection of offensive minds on their coaching staff this offseason. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, senior offensive assistant Greg Roman, and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan come from unique systems that, on the surface, don't mesh together particularly well.

With such a melting pot of offensive schemes, it wasn't clear what New York's identity would be. John Harbaugh's teams have always been more run-heavy than most, and his Baltimore Ravens have been consistent finishers in the league's top three in rushing yards each of the last eight seasons.

But with seemingly competing ideas on the coaching staff, exactly how that rushing attack would look remained a major question.

The Giants answered that question in their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Rather than leaning on one type of run play, Big Blue mixed up their looks throughout the game.

Giants' Varied Week 1 Run Game Shows Perfect Blend of Schemes

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per PFF, the Giants called 28 designed running plays against the Cowboys. Those plays were split evenly between zone and man/gap concepts at 14 plays each.

Within the zone runs, SumerSports showed an even split for the Giants between inside-zone and outside-zone looks. The rest of the rushing attack was primarily made up of gap scheme runs rather than man/duo runs.

New York's two biggest runs of the night both came on outside runs to the left. Jaxson Dart's early keeper down the left sideline picked up 22 yards, and Cam Skattebo took a carry off the left side of the line for 13 yards.

This split between rushing play types most closely matches Roman's previous systems. As the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025, Roman called 181 zone runs and 196 man/gap runs.

Meanwhile, Nagy leaned more heavily on zone looks with the Kansas City Chiefs, calling 230 zone runs compared to 92 man/gap runs.

The Giants averaged 4.5 yards per rush attempt, which ranked tenth in the NFL in Week 1 .

Giants' Rushing Scheme Sets Cam Skattebo on a Breakout Path

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Giants used a diverse rushing attack in Week 1, they altered their system depending on which running back was on the field. Four of Devin Singletary's six carries came on zone runs, while 11 of Skattebo's 18 carries came on man/gap runs.

Skattebo emerged as the lead back, leading the team in carries by a wide margin. Nagy and Roman set him up well with the type of carries they drew up for him. The man/gap scheme Skattebo received highlighted his ability to get downhill quickly and use physicality to gain extra yards after contact.

Zone runs require more patience from running backs as the play develops. The gap that the back is expected to hit isn't determined before the play. Skattebo often struggles on these runs, as he tends to commit to a hole too early on zone looks.

In 2025, 63 of Skattebo's 101 rushing attempts came on zone runs. He averaged 4.1 yards per attempt. While it's a small sample size, he's already up to 4.5 yards per attempt this season with an increased dose of man/gap runs.

If the Giants continue to tailor their rushing attack to Skattebo's skill set, the second-year back will be set up for a breakout season .

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