Giants Sign WR Dontae Fleming to Practice Squad

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver Dontae Fleming to their practice squad, per the league's transaction report. Fleming visited the team on Tuesday.

Fleming, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, previously spent time on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

This past summer, the Vikings placed him on injured reserve when they made final roster cuts at the end of training camp, then waived him with an injury settlement on Sept. 3.

Fleming, who also worked out for the Giants on Sept. 22, played his college ball at Louisiana and later at Tulane. In five total seasons split between the two college programs, he appeared in 59 games with 17 starts and had 95 receptions for 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns.

He also had four rushing attempts for 16 yards.

Fleming has not yet played in a regular-season NFL game. This past preseason, he played in all three games for the Vikings, catching nine of 13 pass targets for 81 yards. Against the Giants in the preseason opener, he caught three of four pass targets for 10 yards.

Fleming returned three punts for the Vikings in the 2026 preseason for 41 yards, and had two fair catches.

The Giants lost receiver/return specialist Braxton Berrios to a foot/ankle injury that, per a social media post by Berrios himself , will require season-ending surgery.

Berrios, who turned 31 on the day he found out his season was over, was clearly dejected by the news.

“Two of my last three seasons ended this way, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t miserable right now,” he wrote. “I felt I belonged here this year and everything finally fell in place; now it feels like everything I’ve poured into the last 9 months is gone in the blink of an eye.

“The timing that I thought had arrived feels like a punishment again, but the good news about God is I know it’s coming.”

Berrios, who began the 2026 season on the Giants practice squad, was signed to the 53-man roster last week after his three standard elevations were used up. This season, he has returned five kickoffs for 138 yards (27.6 avg.) and four punts for 10 yards (2.5 avg.).

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