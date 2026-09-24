Giants vs. Titans Preview: How Tennessee's Defense Will Test New York Without Dart

Week 2 was the polar opposite of Week 1 for the New York Giants offense. They were inconsistent in the running game, and they lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season.

The much-celebrated backup quarterback Jameis Winston and the celebrated offensive line had a day to forget after their Week 1 performance.

It came against a Los Angeles Rams defense that looked like the advertised juggernaut it was claimed to be during the offseason, even without defensive end Myles Garrett.

In Week 3, the Giants will look to get back on track against the Tennessee Titans. After looking extremely pedestrian in Week 1, the Titans' defense put up a battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Let's break down the Titans' defense and what the Giants should expect on Sunday.

Base Personnel

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans' base alignment is a 4-3 defense that also employs a wide nine as a changeup in pass-rushing situations.

Titans head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley transitioned away from the 3-4 defense under the previous defensive coordinator (and current Giants defensive coordinator) Dennard Wilson. He changed to a one-gap, penetrating front-four look.

Primary Coverage

The Titans prioritize a single-high safety look based on the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom days. They play “Cover 1,” with man-to-man underneath and one high safety over the top.

They will also play “Cover 3,” with the safety and the two corners being the deep defenders, and the other four defenders dropping into zones at the shallow and intermediate levels.

The defense focuses on keeping everything in front of it, limiting explosive plays and forcing teams to drive methodically down the field to score points.

They aim to maintain disciplined zone windows and rely heavily on the front four for their pressure.

Pass Defense

Over two weeks, the Titans' pass defense has allowed an average of 233.5 yards per game. That ranks 18th in the league, which puts them squarely in the middle of the pack.

They allowed 215 passing yards to the Jets and 252 to the Eagles, but they intercepted Jalen Hurts twice.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) enters the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alontae Taylor is the primary field corner for the Titans, and former Giant Cor’Dale Flott is the boundary corner who has been dealing with quad issues.

Amani Hooker has filled a safety role and is key to the Titans' pass defense success.

Rush Defense

The Titans have surrendered an average of 120.5 yards per game in their first two weeks, but that doesn't tell the total story of their run defense.

In Week 1, they allowed the Jets 152 yards on the ground. But against Philly, they held the Eagles to just 89 yards on 32 carries.

Some would say that had a lot to do with Saquon Barkley being injured in the game, but Tank Bigsby is no slouch, and Jalen Hurts is still a threat to run.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Anthony Hill Jr. has come in and been everything advertised as an NFL prospect. He's big, fast, smart and he's gotten better with every rep.

He is quickly becoming the captain of that defense and the guy charged with making sure everyone is aligned properly.

Of course, the big man in the middle, Jeffrey Simmons, is one of the most dominant three-technique tackles in the game, and he will be a big force for the Titans as they try to shut down the Giants' rushing attack.

He will demand a double team, which allows the other three defensive linemen to get one-on-one work.

Injuries

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott was limited in practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker James Williams Sr. spent most of Week 2 on the injury list, but he was upgraded to full participation Wednesday, so he seems ready to go as long as there are no setbacks.

Linebacker Cedric Gray was cleared from concussion protocol before the Week 2 contest, and he is no longer on the injury report this week.

Giants Offensive Gameplan

The Giants' offense can't let the Rams beat them twice. They need to reset their game plan.

Having Jameis Winston now at the helm doesn't mean getting more conservative; it means tailoring your aggression to what fits Winston best.

In a one-high safety zone defense, allowing Winston to work the ball through the hashes at the intermediate and sometimes deep level can be beneficial.

But they also need to handle Jeffrey Simmons and the Titans' defensive line up front, and make those rushing numbers against Tennessee look more like the Jets' rushing numbers against the Titans.

Play action off that should let them hit some big plays and work time of possession to their benefit.

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