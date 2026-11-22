Armed with a relatively healthy squad ahead of their nationally televised home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants ’ Week 11 inactive list consists mainly of excess numbers at certain positions.

Safety Jason Pinnock headlines the inactive list. Pinnock has been part of the rotation at safety since Week 3 and started in Weeks 6 and 7. However, Ar'Darius Washington appears to have moved into a position where he's earned a bigger slice of the pie.

In addition, the Giants signed Tavierre Thomas, who can plug in at safety or cornerback, and they have Elijah Campbell and Tyler Nubin at safety, meaning that they can afford to deactivate one this week.

Running back Greg Desrosiers is also inactive this week. That became apparent when the Giants elevated Phil Mafah off the practice squad on Saturday.

Desrosiers, whom the Giants poached off the Chargers practice squad three weeks ago, could lose his roster spot this week as the Giants need to clear an opening for defensive lineman Dawaune Smoot, who is now out of standard practice squad elevations.

Tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive linemen J.C. Davis and Josh Sills, defensive lineman Darius Alexander, and cornerback Nic Jones are the other inactive players for the Giants this week.

Fidone's inactivity is a mild surprise, considering Theo Johnson had another drop last week. Johnson now has 11 drops in two and a half seasons.

He has also seen his pass targets drastically reduced thanks to the addition of Isaiah Likely at the position. Johnson has been targeted in the passing game just 12 times and has caught only five balls.

Jones was the only player who didn't practice for part of the week (he sat out Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday). With Thomas now on the roster and Paulson Adebo in reserve, the Giants can afford to spare a cornerback this week.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

Jaguars Inactive List

Defensive end Danny Striggow (concussion) was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday after not clearing the protocol in time. He joins center Robert Hainsey (knee) as the two Jaguars who won't play due to injury.

The rest of the Jaguars' inactive plaqyers are receiver C.J. Williams, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, defensive tackle Albert Regis, and safety Jalen Huskey.

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