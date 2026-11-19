Giants’ Week 11 Injury Report Continues to Look Good
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The New York Giants injury report continues to look good ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cornerback/special teamer Nic Jones (knee) remains the only player who hasn’t been able to get on the practice field this week. Jones, who is a key special teams performer, is trending toward being one of the inactive players on Sunday.
Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and safety Jason Pinnock (hip) were both full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
For the Jaguars, running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), who was a limited participant on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday. The only other change was that linebacker Arik Armstead, who had a day off on Wednesday, was back to practice Thursday, listed as a full participant.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
CB Nic Jones
Knee
DNP
DNP
LB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Full
S Jason Pinnock
Hip
Limited
Full
CB Deonte Banks
Shoulder
Full
Full
LS Ben Mann
Illness
Full
Full
RB Cam Skattebo
Hamstring
Full
Full
Jaguars Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
C Robert Hainsey
Knee
DNP
DNP
RB LeQuint Allen, Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
DT Arik Armstead
NIR - Personnel
DNP
Full
DT Matt Dickerson
Neck
Limited
Limited
S Antonio Johnson
Ankle
Limited
Limited
WR Jakobi Myers
Ankle
Limited
Limited
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Ankle/Foot
Limited
DNP
RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr.
Hand
Limited
Limited
LB Jalen McLeod
Groin
Limited
Limited
OL Jonah Monheim
Ankle
Limited
Limited
DE Danny Striggow
Concussion
Limited
Limited
DE Travon Walker
Rib
Limited
Limited
DE B.J. Green II*
Forearm
Full
Full
*On IR/Designated to return.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina