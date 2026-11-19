The New York Giants injury report continues to look good ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback/special teamer Nic Jones (knee) remains the only player who hasn’t been able to get on the practice field this week. Jones, who is a key special teams performer, is trending toward being one of the inactive players on Sunday.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) and safety Jason Pinnock (hip) were both full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

For the Jaguars, running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), who was a limited participant on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday. The only other change was that linebacker Arik Armstead, who had a day off on Wednesday, was back to practice Thursday, listed as a full participant.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status CB Nic Jones Knee DNP DNP LB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Full S Jason Pinnock Hip Limited Full CB Deonte Banks Shoulder Full Full LS Ben Mann Illness Full Full RB Cam Skattebo Hamstring Full Full

Jaguars Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status C Robert Hainsey Knee DNP DNP RB LeQuint Allen, Jr. Hamstring Limited Limited DT Arik Armstead NIR - Personnel DNP Full DT Matt Dickerson Neck Limited Limited S Antonio Johnson Ankle Limited Limited WR Jakobi Myers Ankle Limited Limited RB Bhayshul Tuten Ankle/Foot Limited DNP RB Chris Rodriguez, Jr. Hand Limited Limited LB Jalen McLeod Groin Limited Limited OL Jonah Monheim Ankle Limited Limited DE Danny Striggow Concussion Limited Limited DE Travon Walker Rib Limited Limited DE B.J. Green II* Forearm Full Full

*On IR/Designated to return.

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