Zaire Barnes Has Become a Quiet Difference-Maker for Giants’ Special Teams

You won’t find New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes appearing in any TV commercials or ad campaigns.

Heck, you might not even recognize him if you passed him on the street.

But teammates and opponents know full well who he is: one of the faces of the Giants’ revamped special teams unit and a quiet difference-maker.

Barnes, who has played 79% of the Giants’ special teams snaps this season, currently leads the team with 11 special teams tackles (six solos) and also has a forced fumble, according to league stats.

His special teams tackle total with assists ranks second most in the league, behind Smael Mondon of the Eagles, who has 12 combined tackles.

Barnes, a converted college safety, seemed surprised when told where he ranked league-wide.

“I give a lot of credit to all the guys on the special teams unit, you know?” he told New York Giants On SI. “Especially on the punt team — (punter) Jordan (Stout) gives us great punts, which allows us to cover.

“And (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator) Coach Chris (Horton) allows us to get schemed down, while trusting his guys to get down there and make plays. So it’s definitely a collective group unit thing.”

As a key part of that group, Barnes, who also serves as depth at inside linebacker, has embraced what many view as the dirty work that comes with special teams. He first developed that mindset with the Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round out of Western Michigan in 2023.

“When I was first drafted over there, they saw me as a special teams guy,” Barnes recalled.

“Things obviously changed with the coaching staff situation, but at the same time, I learned a lot of great things, a lot of great techniques from Coach (Chris) Banjo, Coach Gobe (Michael Ghobrial), Coach (Brant) Boyer — all those guys. They taught me everything, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Then there were his teammates like Justin Hardy and Marcelino McCrary-Ball, two he credited in particular with mentoring him.

All of that, plus his own inner hunger and motivation from not being a high draft pick, has driven Barnes to put aside any ego about not playing on defense or not being one of the team’s A-listers.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Fun Side of Special Teams

New York Giants inside linebacker Zaire Barnes (46) celebrates during a game against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having fun on the job is important, and Barnes said there is plenty of fun to be had playing special teams, something he discovered with the Jets.

Barnes, who likes to be challenged, said special teams offers that challenge — and it might not be for everyone.

“You kinda gotta be able to think on your feet pretty quickly just as you’re running down there,” he said.

“You don’t know where a block could be coming from. And just being able to slow down while running full speed and being able to make a tackle or a block — I think it’s definitely a different skill set you gotta embrace.”

It’s also a mindset that has helped many players who weren’t big contributors on their position units build long, productive NFL careers.

“It’s all about just taking pride in your role and just understanding that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity even to wear the uniform on any given Sunday,” Barnes said.

“I definitely wanna make an impact, be a leader for this unit, and I appreciate those guys having confidence in me going in there week in and week out and allowing me to be me,” he said.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.