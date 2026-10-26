John Harbaugh Offers Update on Giants’ Kicker Plans

Despite missing field goals in two of his last three games, New York Giants placekicker Dominic Zvada does not appear to be in danger of losing his job.

That’s the word from head coach John Harbaugh, who, when asked if there were plans to try out new kickers, said, “We’re not going to be doing that right now, no.”

Zvada, a rookie who impressed the coaches with his strong leg and long-distance accuracy, started the season going 9-of-9.

But the magic seemed to run out on him in Week 4, in a rain-soaked game at Washington, when he missed three of his five field goal attempts.

He steadied himself last week in the loss to the Saints, a game after which Harbaugh cited a technique issue with Zvada’s plant leg as the culprit behind the Washington misses.

Against the Texans, though, Zvada was off target again, missing both attempts in the win.

All of Zvada’s misses have come from 50-plus yards, where he is 5-of-8 this season. Against the Texans, after he showed signs of struggle again, the Giants decided to punt rather than attempt another long-distance field goal after reaching the Texans’ 37-yard line.

Zvada and the Giants lead the league in field goal attempts from 50 or more yards. Zvada’s 62.5% conversion rate on those long-distance field goals ranks 18th among kickers, but his overall field goal conversion rate (72.2%) ranks 27th.

"I think from a confidence standpoint, I believe you don't have to check in with him, you just got to remind him that he is damn good," assistant head coach/special teams coordiantor Chris Horton said of Zvada two weeks ago.

"That's one of the things I think when you believe in your players again, and you remind them that they're here for a reason and you trust in them. You’ve just got to remind them of those things. From a confidence standpoint, that's solely on him and him understanding that I can go out there and I can do this."

The Giants are on their bye this week. Harbaugh said the players were in on Monday for a film review session and will be in again on Tuesday for a light workout before being given Wednesday through Sunday off for the bye.

“We’ll take advantage of that as much as we can; we have five full days plus a little bit for them to rest, recover, all three phases, you know, mind, spirit, body. And then we’ll be back Monday afternoon to start on the Eagles.”

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