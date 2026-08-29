Harbaugh Still Won't Say if Odell Beckham Jr. Made the Cut

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is keeping his decision regarding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s roster spot on the team close to the vest for now.

A day after deferring to answer questions about whether Beckham, who had his best showing of the summer, had done enough to make the roster, Harbaugh chose his words carefully.

“I don't want to say exactly who's making it right now and who's not, what the considerations are. And things can happen. But I think I would answer the question yes. I mean, I think he has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure.”

Harbaugh’s choice of words, that Beckham had done enough to make “an NFL roster,” brought a follow-up question from reporters when the head coach spoke again on Saturday.

“We'll have to see throughout the weekend if he does make the roster,” Harbaugh said. “We're working through that right now. We have a pretty good idea, in all honesty, but we're not ready to make that announcement or any other announcement as far as who's making the team at this point.”

Beckham told reporters after the game that he had given everything he had toward realizing his dream of finishing his career with the franchise that gave him his start.

“It's in God's hands,” he said. “I tried, and I gave my best. It feels great to be back in that stadium. It's just so many good times, hard times, things that made me a man. And I'm pleased with what I did, but always looking for more.”

The thought of returning to the Giants, Beckham said, has given him goosebumps.

“It'd be a great day. I'll tell you that,” he said. “I never wanted to leave. I wanted to win. I wanted to see (retired quarterback) Eli (Manning) go out.

“All I ever wanted to do for the Giants organization was win a championship. All I ever wanted to do was be great. And those things still very much matter to me. And it's still the thing that I'm striving for.”

Which is what a lot of Giants fans, who have offered the receiver warm applause and who have expressed their support of the 2014 first-round pick's quest to finish his career where it started, are hoping to see come to fruition.

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