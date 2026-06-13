Jameis Winston Is Exactly What the Giants Need Him to Be

The New York Giants saw Russell Wilson as an adhesive who could temporarily plug in a leaky vessel and provide competent quarterback play until their rookie signal-caller came of age, but Jameis Winston is the man the organization always envisioned to be Jaxson Dart's first backup .

Before he even shared a locker room with the man, Dart named the perpetually amped-up veteran as the QB he wanted to train with most. Winston's relentless enthusiasm jives well with the 23-year-old's infectious competitive spirit.

Though, besides boasting a big personality, the former Florida State star can also sling the football and give his team a fighting chance. Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated thinks so, too, as demonstrated by his 2026 backup QB rankings . He slotted Winston at No. 4.

The Heisman Trophy Winner and 2013-14 national champion comes in behind only Joe Flacco, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa.

He beats out No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, promising prospects who have yet to find their way like J.J. McCarthy, Anthony Richardson and Shedeur Sanders, superbly athletic busts who are currently in good situations like Justin Fields and Trey Lance, and seasoned game managers like Gardner Minshew II, Marcus Mariota and Davis Mills.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Winston's throwing power deservedly earns him a prominent place in these rankings, but I would personally slide him below both Mills and Fields.

The former competed admirably for the Houston Texans while CJ Stroud was injured last season, and the latter now gets to learn from offensive savant Andy Reid and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

There is also an argument to be made that rookie Fernando Mendoza, who achieved the same accolades as Winston in college, could be higher than Big Blue's backup as well. That being said, No. 19 remains an effective quarterback who can still compel fans and punish defenses on a given afternoon.

Jameis Winston can still get the job done

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite limited support in the pass-catching group, Winston put the Giants in a position to potentially upset the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions last November. While Jaxson Dart recovered from a concussion, the 2015 Pro Bowl selection validated his two-year, $8 million contract.

New York came up short in his two starts, but Winston made his presence known . He was especially impactful in Ford Field, exploiting the Lions' defense for 366 yards and two touchdowns.

Giving fans the full Jameis Winston experience, the 6-foot-4 Alabama native also committed a few turnovers. He finished the campaign with a 56.1 completion percentage, 567 passing yards, two TDs, and two interceptions.

The Giants' offense should be more dynamic in 2026, with Malik Nabers eventually returning from knee surgery and Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Malachi Fields and old friend Odell Beckham Jr. all providing an interesting layer to the pass-catching unit.

So, if Dart were forced to miss time again, Winston should have the ability and resources to perform adequately in his absence. If nothing else, the 32-year-old gives New York a huge energy boost and valuable experience on the sidelines.

And that is all the Giants want him to provide next season.

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