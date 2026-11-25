Though The Godfather’s Michael Corleone would prefer keeping his on-field duties “strictly business,” New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy took them “personal, for sure” in the closing moments of his team’s 23-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Facing an eight-point deficit with 3:40 remaining, the Jaguars surprisingly opted to attempt a field goal on 4th-and-goal from New York’s 8-yard line. Kicker Cam Little easily made the 26-yarder, cutting Big Blue’s lead to 23-18.

Given the Giants’ struggles on offense, Jacksonville coach Liam Coen had enough confidence in his defense to quickly force a three-and-out. In theory, the Jags would return the ball to quarterback Trevor Lawrence with enough time remaining to score the game-winning touchdown.

McCarthy and the Giants offense had other plans.

“As an offense, we took that personally for sure,” McCarthy said after the game. “But the prior drives, obviously, that was something that they felt comfortable with doing. We can't get into that position. We can't give them that confidence to go out there and kick the field goal.

“The next time we get in those situations where we're up, we have to finish the job and find every way we can this week to make sure we do that the next time,” he added.

New York ground out the five-point win by making timely plays in the game’s closing moments. Rookie receiver Malachi Fields caught a 19-yard pass from McCarthy to advance the Giants into Jaguars territory. Just two plays later, running back Cam Skattebo secured the win with a 5-yard run for a first down during the Giants’ final drive.

J.J. McCarthy is Determined to Turn Struggles Into Success

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) throws a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite earning his third win as the Giants’ starting quarterback, McCarthy had his share of struggles against the Jaguars’ defense. At times, the Giants struggled to move the football, managing only eight yards of offense in the first quarter and finishing the game by converting only four of 15 third-down attempts.

Still, the 23-year-old completed 18 of 38 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown, earning a 69.3 passer rating. He also ran seven times for 33 yards, his longest coming on a 22-yard rush on the Giants’ second touchdown drive of the day.

Careful to acknowledge his shortcomings, McCarthy vowed to maintain his confidence as New York enters perhaps its toughest stretch of the season, with upcoming games against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

“Confidence is always going to be there,” McCarthy explained. “That's something that, regardless of the outcome, I always have belief in myself, always have confidence in myself. Right now all I can think about is how we get better and how we don't put our defense in that situation ever again and move forward from there.”

With the Giants’ Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts fast approaching, McCarthy realizes he and the offense need to make rapid improvements to keep the team in the win column. Although they remain proud of their victory, there is still work to be done as Big Blue pushes for the playoffs.

From his own struggles with accuracy to finding a rhythm with his receivers, New York’s starter is eager to restore some swagger to his team’s scoring attack.

“It's a win. That's what we play the games for, to win football games,” McCarthy said. “Obviously, as an offense, we're going to do everything we can to make sure we close that one out a little bit earlier. Starting with myself, there's a lot of throws I want to get back. There are operational things that we got to get better at as a unit, but credit to the defense, credit to the special teams.

“But getting the win is all that matters, and we're onto the next one,” he added. “Getting better and getting ready for Indy.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.